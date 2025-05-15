Who was Vishnu Irigireddy? Indian-origin techie killed in Washington's North Cascades in climbing accident

Vishnu Irigireddy, a 48-year-old Indian-origin tech executive based in Seattle, lost his life in a climbing accident in Washington state's North Cascades last weekend. Vishnu Irigireddy, 48, tragically died in a climbing accident in Washington.(LinkedIn/Vishnu Irigireddy)

Vishnu, vice president of Engineering at Fluke Corporation and an experienced mountaineer, was scaling the North Early Winters Spire with three friends when they suddenly fell.

Tim Nguyen (63), Oleksander Martynenko (36), Anton Tselykh (38), and Vishnu were climbing in the popular Liberty Bell group area of the Cascades when they spotted an incoming storm and decided to descend. A climbing website reported that during their retreat, the team’s anchor point gave way, causing three of them to fall approximately 200 feet.

Three climbers died after 200ft fall, one survived

Only Tselykh survived the fall. He sustained serious injuries, including internal bleeding and a traumatic brain injury, but still managed to drive nearly 64 kilometres to alert authorities. He somehow untangled himself before “crawling and feeling around in nearly pitch darkness,” per NBC News.

Okanogan County Undersheriff David Yarnell told the outlet Tselykh's survival “is miraculous to say the least.” He is now in a Seattle hospital.

“Originally from India and a proud member of Seattle's vibrant tech and cultural community, Vishnu built a life that reflected his values—integrity, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of growth,” Vishnu's family wrote a tribute post on remembr.com.

His colleagues at Fluke Corporation echoed that sentiment, describing him as “an extraordinary leader” whose sudden loss is being “felt profoundly” across the organization. He had been part of the company’s leadership team.

Vishnu’s family shared that he had “developed an intense passion for mountaineering and climbing throughout his life.” To honor his memory, donations are being directed to two nonprofits he supported, with an appeal to continue contributions until 22 May.

Notably, a cremation ceremony for the Indian-origin techie is scheduled for Thursday.