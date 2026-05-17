Who was Whitney Robeson? Auburn grad shot dead by BF's dad days after she landed dream job, ‘Legacy rooted in love…’

An Alabama man is facing charges two months after allegedly shooting his son's girlfriend dead. The woman, Whitney Harlow Robeson, a 22-year-old Virginia native, died on March 7 from a gunshot wound at a home on Deer Trail in Trussville, Alabama, about 15 miles northeast of Birmingham, according to Fox 9.

Who was Whitney Robeson? Auburn grad shot dead by BF's dad days after she landed dream job(auburndg/Instagram)

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Police responded around 9:30 pm, and Robeson was subsequently rushed to a hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital just over an hour later.

Trussville police announced this week that an "extensive investigation" led them to the arrest of her boyfriend's father, Jeffrey Scott Towers, 54, on a charge of reckless manslaughter. According to public records, he and his son, also an Auburn alumnus, both live at the Deer Trail address.

Details of the shooting have not been revealed by court records. Towers' attorneys John Amari and Dain Stewart said in a statement that Robeson's death was a "tragic event," according to Fox 9.

"We know that the facts will show that Mr. Towers has no criminal history, has been a productive and upstanding citizen for his entire life and is not guilty of these charges," they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Reports from the coroner’s office initially said Robeson’s death was ruled accidental. However, Towers was later charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting. His bond was set at $30,000, per 12 On Your Side. Who was Whitney Robeson? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports from the coroner’s office initially said Robeson’s death was ruled accidental. However, Towers was later charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting. His bond was set at $30,000, per 12 On Your Side. Who was Whitney Robeson? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Robeson, a recent Auburn University graduate, had just landed her dream job as an interior designer. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on August 1, 2003, to parents Carin "Carrie" Grunkemeyer Robeson and J. Matthew Robeson, according to an obituary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robeson, a recent Auburn University graduate, had just landed her dream job as an interior designer. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on August 1, 2003, to parents Carin "Carrie" Grunkemeyer Robeson and J. Matthew Robeson, according to an obituary. {{/usCountry}}

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“Whitney attended St. Bridget Catholic School from kindergarten through the eighth grade. There she built a foundation of faith, love, and friendship which gave her a sense of security and empowered Whitney to radiate with integrity and grace everywhere she went,” the obituary says.

“Whitney would then attend The Collegiate School, where she came into her own surrounded by friends, neighbors, and teammates. She represented her school on the field hockey and lacrosse fields, as well as on the swim team. Yet even more than the competition or the sports themselves, Whitney treasured her teammates and the camaraderie they shared. She excelled academically at Collegiate, graduating in 2021 with honors,” it continued.

“Upon graduating from high school, Whitney was off to Auburn University: her first choice, on account of its prestigious interior design program. As with most things in her life, Whitney set off on her undergraduate education with a clear vision of what she wanted to do, a heart determined to do what it took to get there, and unshakable faith that she was doing what was right. There was no surprise at all that Whitney made fast friends at Auburn. A member of the Delta Gamma sorority, Whitney's infectious charm and radiant personality cemented her place in the hearts of everyone she encountered. After just a few short months at Auburn, you would have been shocked to learn that this young woman, decked out in Auburn orange and blue cheering "War Eagle!" had never heard of the "kick six" before coming to Auburn, or that her prior experience with the sport of football began and ended with the Super Bowl halftime show. It was nothing short of a marvel to watch Whitney blossom into the bubbly, witty, and spontaneous person that she was always meant to become,” it added.

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Robeson graduated Summa Cum Laude in May 2025 with a degree in interior design. She worked as “a babysitter and as a lifeguard” through her teenage and college years. She was a “favorite of children and parents alike,” the obituary said.

It added, “We mourn Whitney not only as the daughter, sister, and friend she was to us, but also as a woman in the full bloom of her youth and the fantastic mother and aunt she had the potential to become. But it was not to be-and we cannot begin to understand why. Yet, in the days, years, and lifetimes ahead of us, we all who loved her must hold close to one another and have faith, as she did, that someday we will. As we mourn, we will take her memory and indelible impact wherever we go. And we will take comfort in knowing that she had no doubt in her mind that she is forever loved.”

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Robeson’ssorority, Delta Gamma, posted a tribute for her on Instagram.

“The Delta Sigma Chapter is deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our sister, Whitney Robeson, MC ’21, on March 7th. Whitney was from Richmond, Virginia, and recently graduated last spring with a degree in interior design. She brought so much joy and light to our chapter and to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. We are incredibly grateful to have shared in her friendship, and our chapter will forever cherish the memories we made together. We are holding Whitney’s family, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the post reads.

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“Whitney left behind a legacy rooted in love. She was deeply involved with the LovEvolve program, which created “Wrapped in Whitney’s Love – The Whitney Robeson Love Legacy.” Through this initiative, new mothers and their babies receive swaddles and essential resources to support families from the very beginning of life. In honor of Whitney’s memory, and in place of flowers, her family invites those who wish to support this mission to consider making a donation. Your contribution will help continue Whitney’s impact by providing comfort, care, and love to newborns and their families,” it adds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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