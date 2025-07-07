Who were Harber sisters? Teenagers killed in Texas floods found with their ‘hands locked together'

Two sisters, Blair, 13, and Brooke Harber, 11, were found dead with rosaries and their “hands locked together” in tragic discovery after Texas Hill Country floods, reported Newsweek, citing their families. Harber family's GoFundMe shows Blair, 13, and Brooke, 11, in the center. (GoFundMe)

As flash floods ravaged central Texas on Friday, The Associated Press reported that around 80 people were killed while several remain missing.

Flooding occurred after the Guadalupe River rose more than 20 to 26 feet in 90 minutes, resulting in extensive destruction and mass evacuations.

What we know about Harber sisters

In a statement posted on a GoFundMe page, their aunt Jennifer said that the Harber sisters died during a family vacation at Casa Bonita, a gated enclave in Hunt, Texas.

“RJ and Annie's daughters, Brooke (11) and Blair (13), were with their beloved grandparents, Charlene and Mike Harber, when they tragically lost their lives in the devastating floodwaters in Hunt, Texas. The family is now facing an unimaginable loss and a very long road ahead,” the page says.

Both the girls had been residing with their grandparents, Charlene and Mike Harber, who remain unaccounted for.

Their parents RJ and Annie were lodging in a different cabin close by. Around 3:30 in the morning, they got up to the sound of rushing water and attempted to break a window to get to their daughters, but the water current did not let them reach them.

Brooke Harber texted dad, maternal grandparents before Texas tragedy

In the GoFundMe, Jennifer stated that Brooke Harber sent messages to her father and her maternal grandparents around three in the morning, stating, “I love you.”

The sisters were discovered 15 miles away in Kerrville.

“Their hands were locked together when they were found,” the GoFundMe states, describing the tragedy as a “nightmare.”

Trump approves ‘Major Disaster Declaration’ for Kerr County

Taking to X on Saturday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz stated: “Heidi and I continue to lift up in prayer the families of the victims. It is imperative that all Texans heed the warnings and guidance of law enforcement. Please stay safe.”

President Donald Trump authorized Kerr County a “Major Disaster Declaration” on Sunday, opening the door for federal funding for rescue and recovery efforts.

In the middle of the flood debris, multiple local, state, and federal agencies continue to conduct search and rescue operations.

Texas flash floods have killed at least 82 people and left others, including girls at a summer camp, missing. As officials face questions about their readiness and the haste of their early response, the destruction along the Guadalupe River, west of San Antonio, has prompted a large search operation.