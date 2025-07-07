Texas shooting causes panic, closure of McAllen airport: When will it resume operations?

A shooter in tactical gear opened fire near the US Border Patrol annex facility close to Texas’ McAllen International Airport on Monday morning. Three people were injured in the incident before the shooter was killed by law enforcement, according to a report by Telemundo 40. The Department of Homeland Security stated on X that two law enforcement officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured. One was shot in the knee. Following a shooting near McAllen International Airport, operations have resumed.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Texas shooting: Active shooter killed after ambushing US Border Patrol agents, chilling picture surfaces

Shooter ambushed agents

Fox News’ Bill Melugin, citing law enforcement sources, said the gunman was wearing tactical gear and ambushed Border Patrol agents as they arrived for duty. “Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him,” Melugin posted. He described the attack as a “purposeful ambush.” In a statement to Fox News, Homeland Security said the incident remains under investigation, led by the FBI. The shooter was later identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, as per the Mirror.

McAllen International Airport, which is located just minutes from the scene, suspended operations amid safety concerns. The City of McAllen, TX Government posted the following message on Facebook: "All flights at McAllen International Airport are currently delayed. Due to off-airport safety concerns, vehicles and passengers will not be permitted to enter the terminal or parking lot. Access will remain restricted until further notice. An update will be issued once it is deemed safe to reopen the airport. For the latest flight information, travelers should contact their airline directly."

Also Read: Who was Ryan Luis Mosqueda? Texas shooter, 27, who opened fire at US Border Patrol agents killed and identified

When will McAllen Airport resume operations?

As per the latest update provided by the local authorities, operations have resumed at the airport. “As of this morning, access to the airport terminal and parking areas has been fully restored, and all airport facilities are open to the public,” the post read.

FAQs

What happened at the McAllen International Airport in Texas?

A shooter opened fire at the US Border Patrol building and the agents near the airport.

2. Have normal operations resumed at McAllen International Airport?

Yes, the operations have resumed.

3. Was the shooter identified?

According to local police, 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda has been identified as the shooter. He was killed in a shootout with local police and federal agents.