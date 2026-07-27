Who were Mandy and Kris Karolkiewicz? Michigan couple ID'd after being found dead with their 6 kids inside burning home

A couple and their six children were found dead in a burning house in Michigan, and authorities are now investigating their deaths as a potential murder-suicide, the Independent reported. The couple have been identified as Mandy Karolkiewicz, 39, Kris Karolkiewicz, 47. Their six children were aged between five and 15.

Who were Mandy and Kris Karolkiewicz? Michigan couple, their 6 children found dead inside burning house (@mandykarolk/TikTok)

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The family was found dead inside their Grand Haven Township home on Friday, their relatives said. The house was engulfed in flames.

Some of the family members had gunshot wounds Ottawa County Sheriff’s Captain Jake Sparks said. Authorities put out the flame and then found the family.

Investigators are working to determine the causes of death of those who died. Authorities did not reveal how many of them had suffered gunshot wounds.

Mandy’s stepfather, Steve Lawwill, told The Detroit News that he and his wife are waiting for autopsy results.

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{{^usCountry}} Sparks has said that it was a “complicated” and “complex” scene. Police are not looking for any outside suspects, NBC News reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sparks has said that it was a “complicated” and “complex” scene. Police are not looking for any outside suspects, NBC News reported. {{/usCountry}}

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“We don’t have a cause of death at this point. We’re looking into that,” Sparks said, per People. “We believe everybody that was involved in the situation is in the residence … It’s a complicated scene, a complex scene.”

He also said that the fire was “suspicious,” adding that police are investigating whether it was “intentionally set.”

Who were Mandy and Kris Karolkiewicz?

Mandy was a substitute teacher in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools, She was recognized by the district for her impact on students.

“This year, our staff have been able to submit shoutouts for what we call Gold Standard Moments — recognizing the impact they see in their fellow Buccaneer colleagues across the district,” the district wrote on Facebook in January. “One of those moments shines a spotlight on Amanda ‘Mandy’ Karolkiewicz, a Premier Substitute Teacher at Peach Plains.”

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“Mandy goes above and beyond for students, especially when they’re having a hard day, responding with empathy, patience, and care. She pours her heart into her work, is always willing to help wherever needed, and helps make Peach Plains a better place to learn and work,” the submission read.

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Grand Haven Area Public Schools said it would be providing grief support resources for the community.

“Regardless of the details that may emerge, this is a devastating incident and a tragic loss for our community,” Superintendent Kristen Perkowski said in a letter to the district on Friday. “Our hearts are with all those impacted, and we know many throughout our community may be grieving and struggling to process this news.”

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Not much has been revealed about Kris.

Sheriff’s detectives are now working with Michigan State Police arson investigators.