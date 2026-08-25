Who were Montana shooting and house fire victims? All we know about Landon and Charlotte Memorial Fund

At least eight people from the same family have lost their lives following a shooting incident at their residence in Montana. Several family members were left confined within the house after the suspect ignited a fire, allowing it to be consumed entirely by flames.

Tragedy struck a Montana family as eight members were killed in a shooting followed by a fire. Police response initiated via a 911 call revealed continuous gunfire. (GoFundMe)

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A 911 call was received reporting an active shooting incident at a residence in Billings, Montana, shortly after 6 PM on Sunday, during which gunfire was audible on the call, as stated by Yellowstone County Sheriff Kent O’Donnell.

Law enforcement arrived approximately ten minutes after the 911 call was made and discovered a man in the backyard, with gunfire still being heard and smoke surrounding the house, according to the Billings Gazette.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital at 6:48 PM — where he subsequently passed away.

The event started as a domestic disturbance, but the connection between the shooter and the victims was not immediately established.

Who were the victims of Montana shooting and house fire?

Adam Ghekiere GoFundMe

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{{^usCountry}} The police have identified all the victims; however, their names were not disclosed right away, with the exception of two children who were named through a GoFundMe campaign established for the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have identified all the victims; however, their names were not disclosed right away, with the exception of two children who were named through a GoFundMe campaign established for the family. {{/usCountry}}

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A fundraiser was initiated for Adam Ghekiere, an airport rescue firefighter, whose wife, children, and other family members lost their lives in the tragic incident.

"Adam has dedicated his career to helping others on their worst days. Now, he needs our help on his.

"We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden ahead, including funeral and memorial expenses, time away from work, counseling, and the many unexpected costs that come with a tragedy of this magnitude. All funds go directly to Adam. Your gift is to him directly and no one else has access.

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“No amount of money can lessen this loss. Not even close. Our hope is simply to give Adam the time and financial security to grieve without having to worry about returning to work or paying the bills,” the fundraiser reads.

The campaign has so far raised $46,701 raised of $55K.

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Landon and Charlotte Memorial Fund

In a separate GoFundMe, two of the victims were identified as 15-year-old Landon and 12-year-old Charlotte.

Ghekiere and Erica Jarussi Schneider are the parents of two children and were not present at their residence during the incident, as per the Daily Mail.

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The children's stepfather, Danny, was also absent from the scene, according to the outlet.

“Every donation to Landon and Charlotte’s Memorial Fund will help cover memorial and funeral expenses for these beloved children and provide support for their mom, Erica Jarussi Schneider, her husband Danny, and grandma Arneen and the entire family as they navigate the devastating days ahead. Thank you for surrounding this family with prayers, love, compassion, and support during an unimaginable time,” the page reads.

The campaign has so far raised $29,780 raised of $50K.

What we know about Landon and Charlotte

Landon was set to begin his sophomore year in high school, while Charlotte was preparing to enter the seventh grade, as stated on the GoFundMe page.

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Landon was characterized as “a loving, caring young man who was always willing to lend a hand to his family and neighbors.”

“He was looking forward to getting his driver’s license this week and was a patient, protective, and loving big brother."

“Funny, precocious, and adorable — with just the right amount of stubborn— Charlotte had an angelic smile and loved posing for pictures,” the fundraiser said.

Authorities said that it may take several days to ascertain the circumstances leading to the shooting, emphasizing that it would be "reckless" to deploy investigators into the residence where they might compromise evidence.

Shortly after the authorities' arrival, the house was completely consumed by flames, creating difficulties for first responders due to the absence of a fire hydrant in the neighborhood.

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Officials stated that the cause of the fire was not immediately evident, and the investigation is still in progress.