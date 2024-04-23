Who were Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi, Indian students whose lives were claimed in Arizona road accident?

Adding to the string of fatal deaths of Indian students in the US, yet another tragedy came to light this weekend. Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi, two Indian students in the United States, were killed Saturday night in a traffic collision in Arizona. According to police, both of them died on the spot. Goutham Kumar Parsi and Nivesh Mukka.(X)

The road accident victims were from Telangana, India. Per Peoria Police, the collision involved two vehicles - a white 2024 Kia Forte and a red 2022 Ford F150. The deceased students were travelling northbound in the white Kia Forte, as their car eventually met with a head-on collision with the southbound red F150 on Castle Hot Springs Road.

Peoria Police's preliminary investigation reported that the Kia Forte had three occupants at the time of the collision, while the F150 had one. Drivers of both cars were rushed to the local hospital after incurring serious injuries, and have been released since then. However, the Indian students studying in the US died from their injuries on the scene.

Per media reports, Arizona State University conveyed that the International Students and Scholars Centre has joined the dean of students, counselling services, and housing representatives to identify all close associations, including friends, roommates, and others, of the victims.

Who were Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi?

Police identified the two victims of the car accident as Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi - both 19-year-old students hailing from the Indian state of Telangana. While the case is still under investigation, the duo was said to be returning from college at the time of the crash.

Mukka and Parsi were pursuing their Bachelor's in computer science engineering at Arizona State University. They were

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nivesh was from Warangal, Telangana. Both his parents - Naveen and Swathi - emerge from the medical profession. He also found an influential support system in his elder sister, Snigdha Pranathi.

On the other hand, media reports suggest that Goutham Kumar was from Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. Further details from the police are awaited so that their families can find help in repatriating their bodies.