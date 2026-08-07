Who were Sarah Myers and Amy Steadman? What we know about the New York mother, grandmother after alleged murder-suicide

Authorities alleged that Sarah Myers and her mother, Amy Steadman, carried out a planned murder-suicide at a home in Mechanicville, Saratoga County, killing four young children. Investigators believe the mother and grandmother killed the children before dying by suicide inside the residence.

A picture of Sarah Myers and her kids from 2024. (Sarah Myers | Facebook)

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According to New York Police Department Chief William Rabbitt, the women killed the kids before both died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Authorities identified the deceased women as Sarah Myers, 44, the children's mother, and Amy Steadman, 64, their grandmother.

After being missing for more than a week, the mother, daughter, and Myers' four children, Harper Harmon, 13, Hudson Harmon, 11, Gavin Harmon, 10, and Gracelynn Harmon, 10, were discovered dead on June 23.

Police have not publicly disclosed a motive, but investigators said evidence indicates the killings were planned before the two women died by suicide.

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Who were Sarah Myers and Amy Steadman?

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{{^usCountry}} Sarah Myers lived in Mechanicville, New York, with her four children. Amy Steadman was Myers' mother and the children's grandmother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarah Myers lived in Mechanicville, New York, with her four children. Amy Steadman was Myers' mother and the children's grandmother. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Rabbitt, the deaths were planned as early as June 5 because Steadman and Myers, who shared an apartment complex, were allegedly texting each other about their scheme. Steadman and Myers were talking about how to administer the drugs to their kids.

According to one of the texts, Rabbitt said one of the kids knew what was going on and the medication wasn't working.

Rabbitt alleged that in the days preceding the deaths, Steadman and Myers made multiple purchases of prescription drugs and sleeping pills at pharmacies.

According to the chief, the texts revealed that the alleged murder-suicide occurred on June 10.

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According to Rabbitt, two welfare checks were sent on June 13 and June 17 but received no response. On June 13, investigators received no response at Myers' apartment, but they were unaware that she and the kids were staying at Steadman's apartment in the same building.

On June 23, neighbors reported odd smells, prompting police to visit the grandmother's residence.

Additionally, investigators discovered handwritten messages from Steadman and Myers in which they purportedly stated that they killed the children to protect them from alleged abuse by their father, who resides in Utah.

According to the chief, Steadman allegedly searched online for things like “where is the most fatal place to be stabbed” and “find the carotid artery in the neck.”

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Gavin Harmon is said to have been repeatedly stabbed with a knife while attempting self-defense.

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Last texts from Sarah Myers to the children's father Brady Harmon

In June, Brady Harmon, the father, revealed to ABC station WTEN that he had split up with Myers in November 2019 and had intended to pick up the children for "first parenting time in six and a half years" before their murder.

According to Harmon, Sarah Myers allegedly texted the children's father, saying the family was dealing with a “stomach bug" on the day they died.

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The message read, “The kids have gotten a little stomach bug throwing up is it okay to switch your online visit to tomorrow night at 4 pm your time please.”

The screenshots released by Harmon on Facebook showed his reply that read, “Okay I will keep painting then. Hopefully they feel better soon.” According to the screenshots, the father texted Myers the next day, asking, "Are the kiddos feeling better?" before his video call at 4:02 p.m. remained unanswered.