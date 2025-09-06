Who were Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder? Two Marquette University students killed in car crash identified

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder, 20, as the two Marquette University students who died in a crash close to campus on September 5. Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder, both 19 and 20 respectively, were identified as the deceased Marquette University students following a campus-area crash.

According to the university's Golden Eagles Facebook page, Michaud and Snyder were on the men's lacrosse team. Lacrosse student-athletes were among three of the four other people who suffered nonfatal injuries. According to the university, they were transported to a nearby hospital and given medical attention for their wounds.

“Mass will be held in honor of the student-athletes we lost at 1 p.m. in the Varsity Theatre on Saturday. The Lunda Room and Henke Lounge in the AMU will also be open from noon to 3 p.m. for our community to gather,” Golden Eagles wrote on Facebook.

All home sporting events have been terminated for the rest of the weekend.

All about Marquette University car crash

Around 5 pm, Milwaukee Police reported that a 41-year-old driver struck a car transporting six persons near the intersection of North 27th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. According to authorities, the driver, 41, has been taken into custody. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has not yet reviewed the charges.

As of September 5, at least 39 people lost their lives in crashes in Milwaukee this year, a decrease of almost 25% from the previous year, as per officials.

The Varsity Theater will host a Mass for the Marquette community on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Alumni Memorial Union's Henke Lounge and Lunda Room will be open for community assistance from noon to three o'clock.

Marquette University condoles Noah and Scott’s demise

In a post on X, Marquette University remembered Noah and Scott as “strong students”, who were “named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team in their first year at Marquette for maintaining a 3.0 grade point average.”

“Please keep Noah and Scott’s parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers. Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally,” the University added.