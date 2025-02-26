Menu Explore
Long-range shooting propels No. 21 Marquette to 82-52 win over Providence

AP |
Feb 26, 2025 07:51 AM IST

Long-range shooting propels No. 21 Marquette to 82-52 win over Providence

MILWAUKEE — Ben Gold scored a career-high 17 points to help No. 21 Marquette beat Providence 82-52 on Tuesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Kam Jones had 17 points and seven assists for Marquette , which set a season high with 41 3-point attempts, making 17. Stevie Mitchell added 14 points.

Providence lost for the sixth time in seven games. Jayden Pierre scored 13 points for the Friars, and Oswin Erhunmwunse had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Golden Eagles, who led by as many as 31 in the second half, rebounded from one of their worst games of the season, an 81-66 loss at Villanova on Friday.

It was Marquette's second win of the season against Providence. The Golden Eagles rolled to a 78-50 win in Providence on Dec. 31.

Providence was assessed a pair of technical fouls in the final minute. Walk-on Casey O’Malley made three of four technical foul shots. Takeaways

Providence: Redshirt junior guard Corey Floyd Jr. returned after missing three games due to whiplash sustained in an auto accident. Floyd failed to score in 28 minutes.

Marquette: Opened the game shooting 10 consecutive 3-pointers, making five. The Golden Eagles made 12 of 26 3-pointers in the first half. Key moment

Royce Parham's 3-pointer sparked a 12-0 run for Marquette in the first half. The Eagles led 43-32 at the break. Key stat

Mitchell and Jones each made four 3s, and Gold had three. Up next

Both teams play Saturday. Providence hosts UConn, and Marquette is at Georgetown.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

