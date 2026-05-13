Why Alex Murdaugh's family is not happy with overturned conviction: ‘Relive the hardest….’

Alex Murdaugh is headed toward another murder trial after the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned his convictions in the killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul. Judges ruled that former court clerk Becky Hill improperly influenced jurors during the nationally watched 2023 proceedings. However, the disgraced lawyer's family is not very happy after Wednesday's decision.

What Alex Murdaugh's new ruling states

The South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned Alex Murdaugh's murder convictions, citing juror influence and evidence concerns, and ordered a new trial. Murdaugh will continue serving time for federal financial offenses.(AP)

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The ruling stunned true-crime followers and immediately revived scrutiny around Hill, whose conduct during and after the trial had already triggered multiple criminal investigations. Prosecutors, however, have made clear that Murdaugh will remain behind bars while awaiting retrial because he is still serving lengthy sentences tied to financial crimes involving millions stolen from clients and his former law firm.

Read More: Why Alex Murdaugh is still in prison after overturned murder conviction: 5 key points

Becky Hill’s role in court's decision

In a unanimous ruling, the justices concluded Hill’s behavior crossed a line that compromised the fairness of the trial. According to testimony from jurors, Hill allegedly encouraged them to distrust Murdaugh’s testimony while the trial was ongoing.

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{{^usCountry}} “By urging the jurors not to be fooled or convinced by Murdaugh’s defense, Hill essentially implored the jurors to find him guilty, the ultimate issue in the case,” the justices wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “By urging the jurors not to be fooled or convinced by Murdaugh’s defense, Hill essentially implored the jurors to find him guilty, the ultimate issue in the case,” the justices wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court added that Hill “placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court added that Hill “placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Judges also accused Hill of chasing publicity connected to the explosive case. Referring to her now-infamous book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, the court wrote: “As her book’s title suggests, it turns out Hill was quite busy behind the doors of justice, thwarting the integrity of the justice system she was sworn to protect and uphold.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Judges also accused Hill of chasing publicity connected to the explosive case. Referring to her now-infamous book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, the court wrote: “As her book’s title suggests, it turns out Hill was quite busy behind the doors of justice, thwarting the integrity of the justice system she was sworn to protect and uphold.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Alex Murdaugh vs Becky Hill: Meet the trial clerk behind bombshell photo leak and murder retrial Photo leaks, book controversy and guilty plea {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Alex Murdaugh vs Becky Hill: Meet the trial clerk behind bombshell photo leak and murder retrial Photo leaks, book controversy and guilty plea {{/usCountry}}

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Hill’s troubles deepened long before Wednesday’s decision. Investigators later accused her of sharing sealed crime scene evidence, including graphic photos, with members of the media while still serving as clerk.

She ultimately pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, perjury and misconduct in office charges connected to her handling of the case. Hill resigned from office in 2024 before later receiving probation and community service as part of her sentence.

Defense lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin repeatedly argued that Hill became consumed by fame and financial opportunity surrounding the murder trial.

“Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame,” the attorneys argued during post-trial proceedings.

They also accused her of having “frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson” while allegedly attempting to push jurors toward a quicker guilty verdict.

Prosecutors promise another murder trial

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Despite the reversal, prosecutors insist they are ready to retry the double-murder case. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the state still intends to aggressively pursue convictions against Murdaugh.

At the same time, the Supreme Court warned prosecutors not to repeat one major strategy from the first trial. Judges suggested large portions of testimony detailing Murdaugh’s financial theft schemes unfairly prejudiced jurors.

The ruling stated that some limited evidence tied to Murdaugh’s finances could still be relevant to motive. However, emotionally charged details involving vulnerable victims and disabled clients should not dominate the retrial.

Buster Murdaugh reportedly furious over retrial possibility

While the overturned conviction gives Murdaugh another chance to fight the murder allegations, reports suggest the decision has devastated surviving son Buster Murdaugh.

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A source close to the family told the Daily Mail: “He's not happy. This is going to put him through all of this again. He has to relive the hardest years of his life all over again.”

The source added: “Selfish, selfish old man.”

According to reports, Buster’s relationship with his father has become increasingly strained since the guilty verdict in 2023. Though he publicly supported Murdaugh during the original trial, the two have reportedly spoken only sparingly since then.

Murdaugh still denies killings

Murdaugh continues to insist he did not murder Maggie and Paul at the family’s Moselle estate in June 2021.

“Alex has said from day one that he did not kill his wife and son. We look forward to a new trial,” Harpootlian and Griffin said in a joint statement.

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Investigators previously argued Murdaugh killed his wife and son as his financial crimes and opioid addiction were spiraling out of control. Prosecutors relied heavily on cellphone video evidence that placed him near the crime scene minutes before the killings.

The murder weapons were never recovered, and prosecutors did not present DNA or blood evidence directly linking Murdaugh to the shootings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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