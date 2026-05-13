Why Alex Murdaugh is still in prison after overturned murder conviction: 5 key points

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh may have had his murder conviction overturned by the state Supreme Court, but he is not expected to leave prison anytime soon. This booking photo released by the Hampton County Detention Center in South Carolina shows US lawyer Alex Murdaugh. A US court on May 13, 2026, overturned the conviction of the prominent lawyer serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son in a sensational case that drew national attention. (AFP)

The court ruled that Murdaugh deserves a new trial in the 2021 killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul because of misconduct involving a court official during the original proceedings. However, separate financial crime convictions are keeping the once-prominent attorney behind bars.

Here are five key points explaining why Murdaugh remains imprisoned despite the ruling.

1. Murder conviction was overturned over jury misconduct concerns In a unanimous 5-0 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court threw out Murdaugh’s 2023 murder convictions and ordered a retrial.

The justices said former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill improperly influenced jurors during the publicized case.

According to the ruling, Hill made comments suggesting jurors should closely watch Murdaugh’s testimony and not be misled by the defense, ultimately denying him a fair trial.

Also Read: Why Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction was overturned. South Carolina Supreme Court decision explained

2. Still serving 40-year federal sentence Even with the murder conviction overturned, Murdaugh remains imprisoned because he pleaded guilty to extensive financial crimes.

Federal prosecutors accused the once-prominent lawyer of stealing millions of dollars from clients and abusing his position to fund an extravagant lifestyle and opioid addiction.

He is currently serving a 40-year federal prison sentence tied to fraud and theft-related charges.

3. Faces separate 27-year state sentence In addition to the federal punishment, Murdaugh is serving a separate 27-year sentence in South Carolina for state financial crimes.

Those convictions were not impacted by the Supreme Court’s ruling in the murder case.

Legal analysts told the New York Post that even if Murdaugh were eventually acquitted in a retrial, the existing prison terms would likely keep him incarcerated for the rest of his life.

Also Read: Alex Murdaugh vs Becky Hill: Meet the trial clerk behind bombshell photo leak and murder retrial

4. Prosecutors preparing to retry him for murder The overturned conviction does not mean the murder charges disappeared.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said prosecutors intend to aggressively pursue another trial in the killings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were shot near the family’s dog kennels in June 2021.

That means Murdaugh still faces the possibility of another conviction and additional life sentences.

5. Supreme Court did not declare him innocent The ruling focused on whether Murdaugh received a fair trial; not on whether he committed the murders. The justices said Hill “placed her fingers on the scales of justice” by improperly influencing jurors, but they did not clear Murdaugh of the killings.

The court also noted that too much evidence about his financial crimes had been introduced during the murder trial, creating what it described as a “considerable danger of unfair prejudice.”