Why April 12's ‘pink moon’ also called Paschal moon | Exploring its Easter link

The first full moon of spring, also known as the pink moon, will light up the sky on Saturday night, April 12. While the moon will not actually be pink in color, it is called the ‘pink moon’ in reference to the blooming of Phlox subulata (moss pink or creeping phlox), a vibrant wildflower that carpets eastern North America in early spring. A pink moon will be visible on April 12(X - @bradjperry)

The full moon will be covered in soft orange hues and there is a slight chance it could be seen in the sky at the same time as the northern lights in some northern US states.

April full moon's Easter link

The full moon is also known as the Paschal Moon. It is used to determine the date of Easter (Pascha in Latin) each year. In 2025, Easter falls on Sunday, April 20.

Easter Sunday is set as the first Sunday following this full moon, a rule dating back to the Council of Nicaea in 325 CE. Full moon peaks on April 12 at 8:22 PM EDT (00:22 GMT April 13). That’s a Saturday night, so the next Sunday is April 20—Easter Sunday 2025.

Best time to see the April 12 pink moon

The full moon's best sighting is in an unobstructed vantage point facing the eastern horizon. The best time to see the moon rise will depend on your location. In New York, sunset will happen at 7:32 PM local time with moonrise at 7:31 PM. In Los Angeles, the moonrise is set at 7:26 PM PDT on Saturday, April 12. In London, the sun will set at 7:53 PM BST and the moon will rise at 8:52 PM.

After the April 12 pink moon, the next full moon will be a flower moon on Monday, May 12, 2025. It will be the second full moon this spring - in the Northern Hemisphere. There are 12 full moons in 2025, including three supermoons.