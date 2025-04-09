Easter egg recall: Major brand recalls products over metal fears—See affected locations

A widespread recall of Easter eggs has been issued across the UK, with popular chocolate brands pulling certain products from store shelves due to concerns over the presence of metal fragments. The recall primarily affects Tony's Chocolonely's Hollow Easter Egg products and other Easter-related chocolate items, triggering warnings for consumers to avoid eating the affected products, as reported by The Mirror. A massive recall of Easter eggs has been issued across the UK, with popular chocolate firms taking specific goods from store shelves due to concerns over the inclusion of metal pieces.(Unsplash)

Also read: Happy Easter 2025: Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open on April 20? Will mail be delivered? Key details here

What happened?

Tony's Chocolonely, a well-known chocolate brand, announced the recall of its 242g Hollow Easter Eggs with a best-before date of June 2025. The company cited fears that certain batches of these products could contain metal fragments. The affected products were sold in major retailers across the UK, prompting swift action from food safety authorities, as reported by The Metro.

In addition to the Easter eggs, Tony's Chocolonely also recalled two chocolate bars—its 180g Dark Almond Sea Salt bar and 180g Everything Bar—after similar fears of contamination with small stones. This recall follows earlier concerns from other brands, such as Sainsbury’s, which also removed their Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel from the shelves due to metal contamination risks.

Also read: Easter Sunday 2025: Here's what stores are open and closed on Easter on April 20

What should consumers do?

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to eat them and to return them to the store for a full refund. Tony's Chocolonely has worked closely with retailers and food safety authorities to remove the affected products from distribution and sale. They also reassured customers that the issue has been identified and resolved.

The specific lot codes of the affected products can be found on the official websites of the company and food safety authorities, so consumers are encouraged to check these for the most up-to-date information.

Locations affected

The recall affects various locations across the UK, with major supermarket chains being the primary distributors of the affected items. Shoppers who have purchased the impacted Easter eggs and chocolate bars in these stores are advised to act promptly and return any products from the affected batches.

As the Easter holiday approaches, the recall serves as a crucial reminder for consumers to be vigilant when purchasing food products. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, ensuring that public safety remains a priority.

Also read: JCPenney to take part in Easter ‘shopping blackout’ after announcing permanent closures in 8 US states; where are they?

For more details, consumers can visit the official Tony's Chocolonely website or the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website for a list of affected products and their lot codes.