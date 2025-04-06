Easter Sunday 2025: Here's what stores are open and closed on Easter on April 20

In US, several retailers will be closed on Easter Sunday, allowing individuals who observe the holiday to spend time with their loved ones at home. Only a few large establishments will be open. Easter Sunday 2025: The retailers that were closed on Easter Sunday last year—JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, H-E-B, Michaels, Lowe's, Best Buy, and Marshalls—are expected to be closed on April 20.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here we have put together a list of stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday, 2025, to assist you with your Easter weekend shopping.

Easter Sunday 2025: What stores will be closed?

You have to prepare your Easter meal in advance because grocery stores like Sam's Club and Costco will remain shut on Easter. However, a number of well-known chain restaurants will be open for Easter meals.

On Easter Sunday, a number of major retailer stores, including HomeGoods, will also be closed.

Get your egg decorating items in advance because craft stores like Hobby Lobby and Michael's will also be closed on Easter.

Easter, often called Resurrection Sunday or Pascha, is a Christian event that falls on a non-fixed date and signifies the end of Lent. The lunar calendar is used to compute it.

The holiday, which is calculated based on the lunar calendar, is observed annually on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox, from March 22 to April 25. This year, Easter will fall on Sunday, April 20.

The retailers that were closed on Easter Sunday last year—JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, H-E-B, Michaels, Lowe's, Best Buy, and Marshalls—are expected to be closed on April 20.

List of stores closed on Easter Sunday 2025

1.Costco

2. The Container Store

3. Burlington

4. Bob's Discount Furniture

5. Bloomingdale's

6. Best Buy

7. Banana Republic

8. Apple

9. True Value

10. T.J. Maxx

11. Staples

12. Sam's Club

13. Publix

14. Nordstrom

15. Michaels

16. Marshalls

17. Macy's

18. JCPenney

19. HomeGoods

20. Hobby Lobby

21. Crate & Barrel

22. Ace Hardware

23. Supercuts

24. Target

25. Goodwill

26. Dick's Sporting Goods

27. Lowe's

List of stores open on Easter Sunday 2025

While it's difficult to list every grocery store chain in the United States, these are the major ones that will operate on Easter Sunday. However, many of them will decrease their daily operation hours or close specific lower-traffic areas. Piggly Wiggly, for instance, will close early at 4 p.m.