Costco closing all 617 US stores for 24 hours: Here's why

Costco will close all its 617 stores in the United States for 24 hours on April 20, the retail chain announced. This follows the store's years-old tradition of keeping stores closed on major holidays like Labor Day and Thanksgiving. April 20 is Easter Sunday, hence Costco will remain closed. Costco will close all its 617 stores in the United States for 24 hours (Unsplash)

The big-box chain will, however, be open on Good Friday, April 18, from 9 AM to 8:30 PM, and Holy Saturday, April 19, from 9:30 AM to 6 PM. The retailer’s website, Costco.com, will always be open for business - even on Easter Sunday.

Will Walmart and Kroger remain open on Easter, April 20?

Costco's competitor, Walmart, will however remain open on Easter, the company confirmed to USA Today. Most Kroger stores will also be open on April 20. These include: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.

List of products to buy from Costco for Easter:

Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham

- A classic Easter centerpiece, fully cooked and pre-sliced for convenience. Typically priced around $2.59 per pound, perfect for feeding a crowd.

Easter Candy Variety Pack

- Look for bulk bags of Easter favorites like Jelly Belly Jelly Beans (64 oz), Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, or Cadbury Mini Eggs. These are great for baskets or snacking, often priced between $10-$20 depending on size.

Sugarfina Easter Candy Bento Box

- A premium option with assorted candies like Sour Rainbows and Robin’s Egg Caramels, usually around $54.99. Ideal for gifting or a fancy Easter treat.

Bakery Bling Easter Designer Cookie Bundle

- Includes decorated cookies and egg-shaped ones for DIY fun, typically around $15-$20. A festive dessert or activity for kids.

Hot Cocoa Bombs (Egg-Shaped)

- A 12-count box of egg-shaped cocoa bombs with marshmallows, perfect for a post-hunt warm-up, often priced at $29.99 online.

Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites (Uncured Bacon & Gouda)

- A savory brunch option, with five servings per box for about $14.29. Easy to heat up for Easter morning.

Squishmallow Easter Basket (Pig or Bunny)

- Comes with a plush toy and assorted candies like Peeps and M&Ms, priced around $54.99. A ready-made basket for kids.

Fresh Spring Flowers (e.g., Tulips or Easter Lilies)

- Available in the floral section, typically $15-$25 for a large bunch. Great for table decor or gifting.

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice (3-Count, 59 fl oz each)

- A refreshing brunch drink, about $16.89 for the pack (roughly $5.63 per bottle). Stock up for Easter gatherings.

Truffettes de France Easter Marshmallow Chicks

- Two 200-gram chocolate-covered marshmallow chicks in a tin, around $17.99. A cute and tasty Easter treat.