JCPenney to take part in Easter ‘shopping blackout’ after announcing permanent closures in 8 US states; where are they?

JCPenney will close hundreds of its locations in a planned retail slowdown in coming few weeks. The massive discount retailer, which recently announced that it will be closing numerous outlets in eight states, will take part in a “shopping blackout” this Easter, closing its all 656 stores for 24 hours. JCPenney announced that it will be closing its locations in eight states over the course of the upcoming year. (REUTERS)

In order to give their staff more time to be with their families, more than a dozen well-known firms have chosen to close their stores on April 20. Although customers should confirm the holiday hours with their local stores, major retailers such as Aldi, Costco, Khol's, Macy's, and JCPenney will be closed on this day.

Customers were taken aback when JCPenney announced that it will be closing its locations in eight states over the course of the upcoming year. The retailer plans to close a number of its locations.

A look JCPenney stores that are getting closed in 2025:

California — The Shops at Tanforan, 112 El Camino Real, San Bruno

Colorado — The Shops at Northfield, 8568 E 49th Avenue, Denver

Idaho — Pine Ridge Mall, 4201 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello

Kansas — West Ridge Mall, 1821 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka

Maryland — Annapolis Mall, 1695 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis

North Carolina —Asheville Mall, 3 S Tunnel Road, Asheville

New Hampshire — Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington

West Virginia — Charleston Town Center, 401 Lee Street E, Charleston

On the other hand, other companies intend to remain open in hopes of gaining last-minute customers. According to the Mirror US, CVS, Dollar General, Whole Foods, Home Depot, Trader Joe's, and Walgreens are some of the companies taking advantage of the situation.

What JCPenney has said about stores closure

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one,” a retailer representative told USA Today and KTTV-TV in a statement, indicating that it may be happening due to “expiring lease agreements, market changes, or other factors.”

"We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations,” the spokesperson added. “We continue to work to make every dollar count for America's diverse, working families and welcome them to shop at our other JCPenney stores in the area and at JCPenney.com.”

Founded in 1902, JCPenney boasts on its website that it is one of the “largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise” in the US.

With locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, JCPenney claims to strive to “deliver style and value for all hard-working American families.”