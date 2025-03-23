Aldi cheese recall due to contamination; THESE states affected

Aldi stores in four states are recalling large pouches of shredded cheese after reports of possible metal contamination. The FDA reported a recall of 400 cases of 340g Happy Farms’ Colby Jack cheese in (Aldi) stores across Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. (REUTERS)

A food item is recalled when it may cause harm to consumers if eaten. Foreign objects shot into the food (s) are not a common reason for recalls, while (most) recalls have to deal with contamination of bacterium or virus or undeclared allergens, as mentioned by Newsweek.

The recalled product is marked best before on July 13 and 14, 2025, and has a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 4061463330840. According to the FDA, Great Lakes Cheese Company Inc. initially issued the recall voluntarily on February 15 and it remains "active".

On March 19, it classified the recall as a Class II. Class II recalls indicate "the use of the product may cause temporary, medically reversible health problems, or where the probability of serious adverse health problems is remote," according to the FDA.

Between 2020 and 2024, foreign objects such as tiny bits of plastic or metal (counted) for about 10 percent of food recalls in the United States, including from the FDA and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), according to regulatory compliance company Trace One.

For example, more than 100,000 pounds of turkey kielbasa was recalled in 2024 after bone was reported to be inside the product. The FSIS confirmed at least one customer suffered a "minor oral injury" from eating the product.

Another incident

In December of 2023, over 25,000 pounds of boneless chicken bites were recalled after it was found to contain large fragments of hardened plastic. Trace One also reported increased recalls of food items for three to 2024 by 15 percent in the U.S. region.

Trace One reported in February: "These [foreign object] contaminants can cause physical harm, such as choking, dental damage, or internal injuries if ingested."

FDA recommends being aware of the recall notice that contains more information but overall, recommendations are to throw the product away or return it to the store. If you or someone in your household has ingested the product, the FDA suggests being cognizant of the onset of any kind of symptoms or if someone is not feeling well at any time after consumption.