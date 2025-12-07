Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Why are fighter jets flying over New Jersey? What we know as sightings spark confusion

Shamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 12:10 am IST

Fighter jets circling over New Jersey sparked confusion and Trump visit rumors, later linked to a flyover before the Jets–Dolphins game at MetLife Stadium.

Multiple fighter jets were spotted flying over New Jersey on Sunday afternoon, sparking confusion among residents.

Representational image.(Representational)
Photos and videos surfaced that showed at least four jets - one large and three small circling in the sky. It made people wonder whether President Donald Trump was visiting the state and whether the jets were part of his security. However, President Trump is not visiting NJ on Sunday.

Some reports claimed that the fighter jets performed a flyover at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, ahead of the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins NFL game on Sunday.

Here are the videos:

So, Why Were The Fighter Jets Over New Jersey?

It appears that the fighter jets spotted by New Jersey residents on Sunday afternoon were indeed flying to the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. A flyover was indeed scheduled at the stadium on ahead of the game, which kicked off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

While some people reported seeing the jets as they went to the MetLife Stadium for the show, others saw them when they returned. Here's another video shared on social media:

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On