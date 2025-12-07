Why are fighter jets flying over New Jersey? What we know as sightings spark confusion

Multiple fighter jets were spotted flying over New Jersey on Sunday afternoon, sparking confusion among residents. Representational image.(Representational)

Photos and videos surfaced that showed at least four jets - one large and three small circling in the sky. It made people wonder whether President Donald Trump was visiting the state and whether the jets were part of his security. However, President Trump is not visiting NJ on Sunday.

Some reports claimed that the fighter jets performed a flyover at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, ahead of the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins NFL game on Sunday.

Here are the videos:

So, Why Were The Fighter Jets Over New Jersey?

It appears that the fighter jets spotted by New Jersey residents on Sunday afternoon were indeed flying to the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. A flyover was indeed scheduled at the stadium on ahead of the game, which kicked off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

While some people reported seeing the jets as they went to the MetLife Stadium for the show, others saw them when they returned. Here's another video shared on social media:

This story is being updated.