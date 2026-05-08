Why Brazil's Lula skipped White House presser today. 'Explosive' Trump meeting claims emerge

President Lula Da Silva of Brazil met with Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to ease trade tensions between the two countries. However, he skipped the press conference after meeting the POTUS, as is customary for world leaders.

President Donald Trump meets with Brazil's President Lula da Silva on October 26.(AP)

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Those at the White House shared photos of the Brazilian press leaving the White House, as Lula did not come out for the joint press conference. A part of the MAGA clan sparked speculation that Lula skipped the presser because the meeting with Trump turned "explosive."

“President Trump must’ve DESTROYED Leftist Lula behind closed doors,” Nick Sortor, a popular far-right commentator, said. Sortor also shared a video of the Brazilian reporters walking away from the White House.

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{{^usCountry}} “Confirmed. There will be no part of the Trump and Lula meeting open to the press. Lula is leaving here from the White House. An unusual change, after an expected meeting that now remains... hidden at the request of the Brazilian delegation,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Confirmed. There will be no part of the Trump and Lula meeting open to the press. Lula is leaving here from the White House. An unusual change, after an expected meeting that now remains... hidden at the request of the Brazilian delegation,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

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“President Trump and Brazil's President Lula were supposed to appear on camera during a bilateral meeting today. After that meeting never opened to press, CNN camera's just now captured the Brazilian presidential motorcade departing the White House,” wrote another.

“The meeting between Lula and Trump at the White House doesn’t seem to be going well. The Oval Office press briefing has been cancelled last minute,” added another.

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Trump Breaks Silence On Lula Meeting

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President Donald Trump, however, put those speculations to rest after writing in an update on Truth Social that his meeting with Brazil's Lula "went well." He also went on to praise Lula as a " very dynamic."

"Just concluded my meeting with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the very dynamic President of Brazil," Trump wrote. "We discussed many topics, including Trade and, specifically, Tariffs. The meeting went very well. Our Representatives are scheduled to get together to discuss certain key elements. Additional meetings will be scheduled over the coming months, as necessary."

Neither he nor his Brazilian counterpart provided any update on why the joint presser at 11:00am was canceled.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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