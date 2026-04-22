Why did David Wilcock and Elizabeth Wilcock get divorced? Bizarre reason revealed amid UFO experts death rumors

David Wilcock, a prominent UFO researcher and author, drew attention after it was reported that a man has taken his own life in Nederland, Colorado, close to his residence.

UFO researcher David Wilcock's death has been speculated after a man took his life near his home in Colorado. His contentious divorce from Elizabeth Wilcock has also surfaced.

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As the investigation into his identity continues, US Representative Anna Paulina Luna publicly announced the news of David's death on social media.

The public has linked the two events and speculated that the deceased person found in Colorado was David. However, official confirmation from the Coroner's Office is still awaited. In the midst of this, reports about his purportedly contentious divorce from his ex-wife, Elizabeth Wilcock, have emerged.

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

When and why did David Wilcock and Elizabeth Wilcock end their marriage?

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{{^usCountry}} David Wilcock and Elizabeth Wilcock finalized their divorce on November 30, 2021, concluding four years of matrimony. Following the public announcement of their divorce, critics of his theories and discoveries ridiculed him during this challenging period. In episode 198 of the radio podcast, Hidden in Plain Sight, which can be found on Amazon Music, the hosts addressed David's divorce. The episode, entitled David Wilcock's Divorce and Failed Marriage, included the hosts expressing their astonishment that the UFO expert had "failed yet again." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} David Wilcock and Elizabeth Wilcock finalized their divorce on November 30, 2021, concluding four years of matrimony. Following the public announcement of their divorce, critics of his theories and discoveries ridiculed him during this challenging period. In episode 198 of the radio podcast, Hidden in Plain Sight, which can be found on Amazon Music, the hosts addressed David's divorce. The episode, entitled David Wilcock's Divorce and Failed Marriage, included the hosts expressing their astonishment that the UFO expert had "failed yet again." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The podcasters drew a comparison between David Wilcock and the legend of the "Midas touch," asserting that he failed in all his endeavors, including his assertions of being a reincarnation of the renowned American psychic, Edgar Cayce, as well as his inability to maintain his marriage with Elizabeth. Regarding the cause of their divorce, the podcast hosts suggested that it was "impossible for someone to love" an individual like David due to his behavioral problems. They remarked that he "wouldn't stop yelling about audio quality and camera changes," which purportedly irritated his wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The podcasters drew a comparison between David Wilcock and the legend of the "Midas touch," asserting that he failed in all his endeavors, including his assertions of being a reincarnation of the renowned American psychic, Edgar Cayce, as well as his inability to maintain his marriage with Elizabeth. Regarding the cause of their divorce, the podcast hosts suggested that it was "impossible for someone to love" an individual like David due to his behavioral problems. They remarked that he "wouldn't stop yelling about audio quality and camera changes," which purportedly irritated his wife. {{/usCountry}}

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It is important to note that the remarks made by the podcasters may merely reflect their anger directed at David, rather than the actual reasons for the dissolution of his marriage with Elizabeth.

The speakers additionally referred to his wife as "Beth" and expressed their support for her in "escaping" from her husband.

Their precise statement was: "It was impossible for someone to love you [David Wilcock]. You fail at everything you touch. It's like the Midas touch, except King Midas's wife didn't leave him because he wouldn't stop yelling about audio quality and camera changes. I've heard Davids divorce will be broadcast in cinematic quality for only USD 333. PS congrats to Beth for escaping, we're on your team now. It's that simple. Anyone who leaves David's side has our support."

Who is Elizabeth Dean Wilcock?

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Elizabeth Dean Wilcock is recognized as a spiritual educator, expert, and innovator. She is well-known for her contributions to personal development and consciousness-oriented practices. Elizabeth gained prominence through her initiative, Priestess Path, which emphasizes spiritual empowerment and the journey of self-discovery.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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