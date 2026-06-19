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Why did George W. Bush give Michelle Obama Altoids mints again? Viral 2018 moment returns

Former president recreated his famous mint-sharing gesture at the Obama Presidential Center.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 01:31 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Former President George W. Bush surprised former first lady Michelle Obama with a tin of Altoids mints at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday, reviving one of the most memorable moments from their bipartisan friendship.

The two political figures are known for their warm friendship despite belonging to opposing political parties.(AP)

Bush gave Michelle Obama the mints as a deliberate callback to their widely shared exchange at the funeral of the late Sen. John McCain in 2018, where he quietly slipped her an Altoid while they were seated together.

The lighthearted gesture went viral for the warm relationship the pair have maintained despite belonging to opposing political parties.

The latest exchange took place backstage before the dedication ceremony, with former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton seen laughing as Bush handed over the mints.

Bush had planned the surprise in advance

The original exchange took place during Sen. John McCain's funeral in Washington in September 2018.

Earlier this year, Bush explained the story during a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager, saying he had offered Michelle Obama an Altoid simply because he thought she might like one.

"I get a little antsy, as I'm sure you know, and I was sitting next to Michelle. That's who I sit next to at funerals," Bush recalled. "I was kind of teasing her and stuff, and I slipped her an Altoid. Not as a joke, but I thought she might want one."

Also Read: ‘Fight, fight, fight’: How Donald Trump’s post-assassination artwork replaced Obama’s portrait at White House

Bush said he only realized the moment had become an internet sensation afterward. "And I got in the car afterwards, and you said, 'You're trending,'" he told his daughter. “I didn't know what trending meant.”

The opening of the Obama Presidential Center brought together several current and former US leaders. According to People, all living US presidents and first ladies attended the ceremony except President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

george w. bush michelle obama us news politics
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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