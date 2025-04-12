‘Fight, fight, fight’: How Donald Trump’s post-assassination artwork replaced Obama’s portrait at White House

The White House on Friday displayed a painting of President Donald Trump showing the moment after an assassination attempt on him last summer, replacing the official portrait of former president Barack Obama. Donald Trump’s post-assassination attempt painting displayed at the White House, replacing Barack Obama’s portrait.

Installing a new presidential image without prior notice is uncommon, and Trump’s decision to feature himself in that spot may be seen as another break from tradition.

Traditionally, portraits of the two most recent former presidents are displayed in the foyer and Trump holds the unusual distinction of being both the current and a former president.

Obama's portrait, unveiled in 2022, was placed in the State Floor foyer near the staircase leading to the president's residence.

According to the White House, it remains in the foyer but has been shifted to the opposite wall, replacing the spot where George W. Bush’s portrait once hung.

Plans are to move George W Bush’s portrait closer to that of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, which hangs on the staircase to the residence.

The White House announced the unexpected change in a post on its official X account, sharing a photo of the new painting with the caption, “Some new artwork at the White House” and a pair of emoji eyes. The painting shows the aftermath of the July rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was wounded in the ear and raised his fist, saying, “fight, fight, fight!”

Those words went on to become a central rallying cry in Trump’s successful reelection campaign.

According to the White House, the original canvas painting was created by artist Marc Lipp and donated by Andrew Pollack through the Blue Gallery in Delray Beach, Florida.

Lipp is described on the Blue Gallery website as “a Modern Pop Art who translates his love for art through paintings and sculptures.” Pollack is an author and school safety advocate whose daughter, Meadow, was among the students killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Donald Trump breaks tradition

Traditionally, sitting presidents, regardless of party, have hosted their immediate predecessors for portrait unveilings. However, Trump did not invite Obama to the occasion.

Instead, then-president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to the White House for their portrait unveiling in 2022, just as Democrat Bill Clinton had done for Republican George W Bush and Bush had done for Clinton.

The Obamas hosted George W Bush and his wife, Laura, at the White House for their portrait unveiling in 2012.



With AP inputs