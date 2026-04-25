Why is NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani vetoing the schools ‘buffer zone’ bill? Protest rights debate explained

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to veto a contentious bill proposing protest-free “buffer zones” outside schools, triggering a debate over public safety and free speech rights. The legislation, known as Int. 175-B, aimed to create designated no-protest areas around schools to ensure students could enter and exit safely without facing obstruction or intimidation.

Mamdani described the legislation as overly expansive, adding that it has raised concerns among labour groups, reproductive rights advocates and immigration organisations. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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The bill, introduced by Council member Eric Dinowitz, passed the City Council with a 30-19 vote, just short of the threshold required to override a mayoral veto.

Reports by the New York Post and The New York Times indicate Mamdani is expected to formally block the measure, which would mark the first veto of his tenure.

Why is Mamdani opposing it?

At the heart of Mamdani’s objection is the bill’s broad scope. In a statement, he argued that the definition of “educational institution” is too wide and could extend beyond schools to include universities, museums and teaching hospitals.

“As the bill is written, everywhere from universities to museums to teaching hospitals could face restrictions,” Mamdani said. “This could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further described the legislation as overly expansive, adding that it has raised concerns among labour groups, reproductive rights advocates and immigration organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further described the legislation as overly expansive, adding that it has raised concerns among labour groups, reproductive rights advocates and immigration organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearly a dozen unions, he noted, have warned it could limit their ability to organise and protest. Supporters say it protects students {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearly a dozen unions, he noted, have warned it could limit their ability to organise and protest. Supporters say it protects students {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Backers of the bill argue it is a necessary public safety measure. They say buffer zones would prevent disruptions and ensure children are not exposed to potentially hostile demonstrations near school entrances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Backers of the bill argue it is a necessary public safety measure. They say buffer zones would prevent disruptions and ensure children are not exposed to potentially hostile demonstrations near school entrances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Ensuring students can enter and exit their schools without fear of harassment or intimidation should not be controversial,” said Council member Julie Menin. She added that the proposal requires the NYPD to outline clear enforcement measures while still safeguarding First Amendment rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ensuring students can enter and exit their schools without fear of harassment or intimidation should not be controversial,” said Council member Julie Menin. She added that the proposal requires the NYPD to outline clear enforcement measures while still safeguarding First Amendment rights. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: What is ‘Mamdani curse’ and why some MAGA Mets fans blame NYC Mayor for team's losing streak

Contrast with religious buffer zones

The schools bill closely mirrors another measure passed the same day establishing buffer zones around houses of worship, including synagogues. That legislation received overwhelming support, passing 44-5, and is not expected to be vetoed.

Mamdani has not explicitly endorsed the religious buffer zone bill but indicated he would not block it.

Opposition has also come from advocacy groups such as the Democratic Socialists of America, which campaigned against the proposal.

“These bills expand the capacity of the NYPD to police and surveil Black, brown, and immigrant New Yorkers,” the group said, warning that it could jeopardise the safety of protesters exercising their First Amendment rights.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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