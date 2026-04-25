Why is there a White House-shaped beehive on the South Lawn? Inside Melania Trump’s new project

The expansion brings the total number of bee colonies on the grounds to four. The White House said the honey produced carries a “light clover and basswood flavor, with a subtle hint of citrus.”

The hive is part of the White House honey project and was “designed by White House Executive Residence staff” and “hand-crafted by a local Virginia artisan,” the release said.

According to USA Today, the new structure on the South Lawn was announced in an official news release on April 24.

A new, unusual structure on the White House grounds is drawing attention after Melania Trump expanded the residence’s long-running beekeeping initiative with a hive designed to resemble the presidential mansion.

The added colonies are expected to increase annual honey production by about 30 pounds. Existing hives currently produce roughly 200 to 225 pounds each year, with up to 70,000 bees active during peak summer months.

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“Executive residence chefs currently use the honey to sweeten teas, prepare salad dressings and craft desserts,” the release noted.

The honey is also used in official meals and presented as gifts by the president and first lady.

Pollination and public access Beyond culinary use, the bees contribute to pollination across key areas of the capital. The release said the colonies “will pollinate the White House Kitchen Garden, the Flower Cutting Garden and vegetation on the National Mall.”

Visitors will also be able to view the colonies and “learn about pollination and food production,” it added.

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The beekeeping programme dates back to 2009 and is supported by the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. The colonies are managed by Chief Horticulturist Dale Haney along with local beekeepers.

With the expansion, total honey production could rise to between 230 and 255 pounds annually.