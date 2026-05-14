Why Marco Rubio changed his name to 'Marco Lu' during Trump's Beijing visit; China ban row explained

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is banned from China since 2020 for his comments in on China's alleged abuse of Uyghur Muslims. But he was in Beijing as part of Trump's convoy, leaving many confused.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's departure to Beijing, China.(REUTERS)

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Marco Rubio is still banned in China. AFP reports that his entry into the country took place with a diplomatic workaround in which his name was changed to "Marco Lu."

AFP reported, citing a spokesperson from Beijing, reported that despite concerns over the comments made by Rubio when he was a Senator, the country did not block his visit. It was Trump's first visit to the country for the first time since he took office in 2024.

The report by AFP cited two diplomats to confirm that since the ban is under effect based on his name spelling, his surname was replaced with the Chinese word "Lu."

“The sanctions target Mr. Rubio’s words and deeds when he served as a US senator concerning China,” a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in the US said. So far, the White House has not responded to the reports.

What Did Marco Rubio Say About Uyghur?

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{{^usCountry}} Rubio, one of China's fiercest critics as a GOP Senator, has made a series of allegations against the Chinese Communist Party. He has accused PRC of “genocide” of Uyghur Muslims, a claim that China denies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubio, one of China's fiercest critics as a GOP Senator, has made a series of allegations against the Chinese Communist Party. He has accused PRC of “genocide” of Uyghur Muslims, a claim that China denies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "If I told you that somewhere on this planet over a million people have been incarcerated and have had to undergo what they sort of - efforts to strip them of their identity, their faith. You would say, that’s an outrage," he said in an NPR interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If I told you that somewhere on this planet over a million people have been incarcerated and have had to undergo what they sort of - efforts to strip them of their identity, their faith. You would say, that’s an outrage," he said in an NPR interview. {{/usCountry}}

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Then, in a 2021 video statement he said: "The Chinese Communist Party is committing atrocities against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in Xinjiang. More than one million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims are detained in camps and subjected to forced labor. Uyghur women have been victims of rape, sexual violence, forced sterilization, and forced abortions."

Also read: Trump in China: Why Xi Jinping did not come to receive POTUS at airport? All we know amid trade tensions, Iran conflict

Trump Schedule In China

Trump arrives in Beijing, China, on Wednesday afternoon. He will visit the Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Thursday. He will hold a bilateral meeting after which President Xi Jinping.

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Regarding the purpose of the visit, Trump told the reporters that he plans to discuss "a lot of different things." The visit is under a lot of scrutiny amid the economic strains of the Iran war. China, notably, imports more than 90% of Iran's crude oil.

However, Trump has said that he does not plan to discuss the Iran war situation with Xi Jinping.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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