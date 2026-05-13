Trump in China: Why Xi Jinping did not come to receive POTUS at airport? All we know amid trade tensions, Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump has landed in Beijing, marking the first visit to China by an American leader since his own prior trip during his initial term in 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng during an arrival ceremony at Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, China, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

He is set to engage in two days of discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which were initially scheduled for March but were postponed following the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel.

What is the reason for Trump's visit to China? The primary emphasis of the discussions is anticipated to be the strained trade relations between the two superpowers.

Trump mentioned that he would request Xi to "open up" China's economy for significant technology firms.

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He also expressed his expectation for an extensive discussion regarding Iran, although he maintained that he did not require China's assistance to resolve the conflict.

He remarked that Xi had been "relatively positive" concerning Iran, adding that it would be an "exciting trip" and that many positive developments are expected to occur.

Xi is anticipated to advocate for the cessation of US arms sales to Taiwan, as well as for the prolongation of the trade truce established in October, which put a stop to the escalation of tariffs between the US and China.

Chinese media commentary has also indicated that Beijing is seeking a "better future" with the US, aiming for a relationship that would provide greater "stability and certainty" in an unpredictable world.

Trump gets red carpet welcome Trump and the US delegation, which included his son Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, stepped off Air Force One onto a rolled-out red carpet.

They were welcomed by senior Chinese officials while hundreds of young individuals waved U.S. and Chinese flags, chanting in unison to the tunes played by a military band. “Welcome, welcome, a warm welcome!” they stated.

Trump subsequently entered the awaiting vehicle and departed in a motorcade. It is currently evening in Beijing, and the meeting with Xi is scheduled for tomorrow.

Among those welcoming the president on the tarmac were Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, and Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng.

Han ranks among the highest officials in China, and his assignment to welcome Trump is interpreted as Beijing demonstrating respect towards the US leader.