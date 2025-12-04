Why Nancy Mace retiring is a big threat to GOP, advantage for Democrats

Nancy Mace is frustrated and is planning to retire early from Congress, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. Her departure leaves more space than just an open seat. South Carolina, the district she represents, has been reliably Republican under her hold. Without the advantage of incumbency, that seat becomes far more contestable. Representative Nancy Mace Retirement Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

This is a chance for Democrats to flip the district, given the rising dissatisfaction in parts of the GOP.

A major blow to Mace's campaign came recently when her top consultant, J. Austin McCubbin, quit, publicly accusing her of straying from the core MAGA base and aligning with the more libertarian wing of the party.

The internal dissent poses a natural threat to Mace’s gubernatorial bid and raises a a negative signal to voters ahead of midterms.