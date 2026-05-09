Why Obama's Canada visit, Carney meeting is not a Logan Act violation, contrary to MAGA claims

Former President Barack Obama’s recent visit to Canada has triggered intense MAGA backlash, especially after the 64-year-old met Prime Minister Mark Carney in Toronto. Several Trump supporters and conservative commentators accused the Democrat of violating the Logan Act. We went through the law's specifics to conclude that he did not. Former US President Barack Obama speaks with students during a visit to Learning Through Play Pre-K in New York (AFP)

Mark Carney welcomes Obama, MAGA claims Logan Act The Canadian PM posted a photo with Obama on social media, writing: “Welcome back to Canada, President @BarackObama." The former president was in Toronto to deliver a keynote speech at a Canadian think tank.

Some commentators, including Laura Loomer and Nick Sortor, claimed the trip violated the Logan Act, a rarely invoked federal law.

“This is a coup,” Loomer wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Sortor added, “Obama needs to sit down and figure out his freaking place before his a-- ends up in prison for violating the Logan Act.”

What does the Logan Act actually say? The Logan Act (18 U.S.C. § 953), passed in 1799, bars private US citizens from conducting unauthorized diplomacy with foreign governments involved in disputes with the US.

For a violation to occur, a person must: Act without authority from the US government

Communicate with a foreign government

Do so with the intent to influence that government regarding an active dispute or controversy involving the US

That threshold is much narrower than critics online have suggested.

Obama was giving a speech, not conducting diplomacy In Obama’s case, reports indicate he was in Toronto solely to deliver a keynote address at an independent Canadian think tank. There is no evidence he engaged in negotiations or attempted to influence Canadian government policy during the visit. He was ‘not involved in any negotiations’.

Former American presidents frequently travel internationally for speeches, university appearances, and nonprofit events after leaving office.

Why calling him ‘President Obama’ changes nothing Part of the online outrage centered on Carney referring to Obama as ‘President’ rather than ‘former president’. But in American political culture, ‘President’ is commonly used as a lifelong courtesy title for former presidents.Using that title does not grant Obama executive authority or suggest he is acting on behalf of the current US government.

“It’s FORMER President zero,” one user wrote online, while another claimed, “Obama is not President first off. Secondly this is a violation of the Logan Act.”

The Logan Act is rarely used, and almost never enforced The Logan Act is one of the least-used laws in US legal history. In more than 225 years, only two people have ever been indicted under it, in 1803 and 1852, and no one has ever been successfully prosecuted.

Because the law raises significant free speech and constitutional concerns, many legal scholars view it largely as a political talking point rather than an actively enforceable criminal statute.

Why MAGA backlash erupted The criticism appears driven more by political optics than by legal substance.

Carney’s meeting with Obama comes amid tense US-Canada dynamics and follows his own recent clashes with President Donald Trump, including disputes over trade and Trump’s past comments about making Canada the ‘51st state’.