Why protests are erupting in Albania over Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's luxury resort

Thousands of protesters have gathered in Albania's capital, Tirana, in recent weeks to oppose a proposed luxury tourism project whose investors are Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, according to BBC.

A protestor holds a inflatable flamingo during a demonstration against the construction of a luxury resort near a protected natural area, as they gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office in Tirana on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Adnan Beci / AFP)(AFP)

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A portion of Albania's pristine southern coast will be transformed into opulent hotels and villas as part of the pair's multibillion-dollar luxury tourist project.

Also read: Albania targets 20 in crime crackdown, possible ties to Trump-linked project

Why are people protesting?

Kushner's investment firm has been pursuing plans for a multibillion-dollar luxury tourism development along Albania's Adriatic coastline. The proposal includes high-end hotels, villas and tourism infrastructure designed to attract wealthy international visitors.

Albania has increasingly marketed itself as an emerging Mediterranean tourism destination. Government officials have promoted major tourism projects as a way to accelerate economic growth and improve infrastructure.

Many Albanians have reached their breaking point due to years of perceived government corruption, unrestrained tourism, and dissatisfaction with Albania's economic progress.

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{{^usCountry}} It is a general belief among the protesters that the country is being run for the wealthy few rather than the majority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is a general belief among the protesters that the country is being run for the wealthy few rather than the majority. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The two leaders with the longest tenure since the fall of the communist system in 1991, Prime Minister Edi Rama and opposition leader and former premier Sali Berisha, are now being called upon by demonstrators to quit and even be imprisoned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two leaders with the longest tenure since the fall of the communist system in 1991, Prime Minister Edi Rama and opposition leader and former premier Sali Berisha, are now being called upon by demonstrators to quit and even be imprisoned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A civil society activist, Françeska Muço, told Politico, “This is a protest against all the system, of the system after the fall of the dictatorship, and all the negative models that they have normalized in this country.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A civil society activist, Françeska Muço, told Politico, “This is a protest against all the system, of the system after the fall of the dictatorship, and all the negative models that they have normalized in this country.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She was present at the protest and demonstrations in Tirana calling for the imprisonment of both politicians while waving a flamingo banner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was present at the protest and demonstrations in Tirana calling for the imprisonment of both politicians while waving a flamingo banner. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Trump and Kushner's real estate push in Gaza: ‘No plan B’ for ‘beautiful piece of property’

Why are protesters calling it the 'Flamingo Revolution'?

Demonstrators have now accused the government of prioritizing foreign investment over the undeveloped coastline that is home to important wildlife habitats.

One of Europe's most pristine river deltas, flamingos, and turtles can be found at the projected 10,000-bed resort near the protected wildlife region.

Bottlenose dolphins, Eurasian otters, loggerhead sea turtles, Albanian water frogs, and more than 12% of the country's wintering waterbirds call this important migratory route home, according to The Guardian.

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Flamingos enhance beautiful blue shallows with vivid pink shocks.

The nickname 'Flamingo Revolution' came because flamingos have become a symbol of the environmental campaign against the project. Images of flamingos have appeared on protest signs, banners and social media campaigns.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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