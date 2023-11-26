Why was Derek Chauvin attacked? Reports claim ex-officer was trying to reverse murder conviction in George Floyd's death

Derek Chauvin, a former cop who is serving a 21-year sentence for his involvement in Geroge Floyd's murder case, was stabbed in prison on Friday. Prior to the attack that left him seriously injured, Chauvin reportedly tried to overturn his federal civil rights conviction according to PBS News Hour. In a motion filed on November 13, Chauvin said that he would never have pleaded guilty to Floyd's murder if he knew of Dr. William Schaetzel's theories. FILE - Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)(AP)

Chauvin revealed that the Kansas-based forensic pathologist, with whom he first began corresponding in February, claims that Floyd did not die from asphyxia. According to the outlet, Schaetzel believes that he died not because Chauvin kneeled on his neck, but from a rare tumour called paraganglioma.

Although the pathologist did not examine Floyd's body, he reviewed his autopsy reports. Based on this, he deduced that the complications due to the tumour led to Floyd's demise.

Schaetzel told the Associated Press on Monday, the same day Chauvin filed a motion in federal court, “I can’t go to my grave with what I know. I just want the truth.” Chauvin further alleged that in 2021, Schaetzel reached out to Eric Nelson, his trial attorney, the judge and prosecution in his state-court murder trial.

However, Nelson never informed him about the forensic pathologist. He also alleged that Nelson failed to challenge the constitutionality of the federal charge. The ex-police officer and convicted murderer also claimed that no jury would have ever found him guilty had they heard Schaetzel's theories.

In December 2021, Chauvin waived his right to appeal upon pleading guilty. The only exception to it being- a claim of ineffective counsel. However, a federal appeals court had rejected Chauvin's requests for a rehearing twice.

On November 24, at around 12:30 p.m., Chauvin was brutally stabbed by a fellow inmate in an Arizona prison. Before being transported to a hospital, he was provided with “life-saving” measures in light of his serious injuries.