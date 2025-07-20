Why was Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled in coma for 20 years? All about the 2005 tragedy

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, known as the The "Sleeping Prince," breathed his last enduring twenty years in a coma. His was 36. Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled, also known as Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince', passed away after two decades in coma/(X)

The late Prince father, Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, a prominent Saudi royal and the nephew of wealthy Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, revealed the death of his son at a Saudi medical facility on Saturday, July 19.

“With hearts believing in Allah will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today,” the father of the deceased wrote in Arabic on X.

Prince Khaled also announced that the funeral service would take place on Sunday, July 20, and included a black-and-white picture of his son laying in a hospital bed with his eyes closed.

Why was Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled in coma?

According to Gulf News and the Mirror, Prince Al-Waleed, who was born in April 1990 and affectionately referred to by his family as Dede, sustained injuries in a car accident in 2005 while attending a military academy in London. At that point of time, he was 15 years old.

The Prince later fell into a coma after suffering very serious brain injuries and intestinal hemorrhage. Later, he was sent to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he stayed unconscious until his passing.

During the twenty years when Al-Waleed was in a coma, his father chose to keep him on life support, asserting that life and death are solely in God's hands.

He even posted videos of himself and other close family members praying for Al-Waleed's recovery on social media.

His several posts, including Khaled decorating the Prince's hospital room for festivals like Ramadan, Eid, and Saudi National Day, went viral and received millions of views over the years.

Al-Waleed's dad frequently released video of his minor bodily reactions, including raising his hands and fingers, although he never really recovered.