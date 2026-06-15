Why were Oliver Tree and Gaspi in Rio? Singer's last Instagram post in focus after helicopter crash deaths

The tragic helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday morning led to the death of two prominent personalities: American singer Oliver Tree and Argentine YouTuber Gaspi, real name Gasper Prim. The two of them were among five in one the helicopters as it crashed at a parking lot after colliding with another helicopter mid-air. All of them, as well as the lone pilot in the other helicopter, died in the crash.

Oliver Tree (L) and YouTuber Gaspi.(Oliver Tree and Gaspi on Instagram)

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The deaths of the two popular internet personalities were reported by CNN Brazil, which also confirmed the identities of the other dead victims. As the crash is investigated, a key question that has emerged is why Oliver Tree and Gaspi were on the same helicopter in Rio de Janeiro.

The CNN Brazil report as well as Oliver Tree's last Instagram throw more light on it.

Also read: What happened to Oliver Tree? Singer among 6 dead in Rio helicopter crash; chilling details

Oliver Tree's Last Instagram Post

Oliver Tree had been in Brazil since the first week of June, his social media posts confirm. CNN Brazil reports that the singer performed in Sao Paolo, Brazil as part of his ongoing world tour. With his next performance in Europe scheduled in July, the 32-year-old stayed back in Rio de Janeiro, as per his social media.

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{{^usCountry}} His last Instagram post is a skit on the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the hype around it in Brazil, the only country to have won the tournament four times. The skit was shot jointly with Brazilian YouTuber Iae Break and was a parody of an American visiting Brazil for the first time. It was captioned: “American for the first time in Brazil.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His last Instagram post is a skit on the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the hype around it in Brazil, the only country to have won the tournament four times. The skit was shot jointly with Brazilian YouTuber Iae Break and was a parody of an American visiting Brazil for the first time. It was captioned: “American for the first time in Brazil.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is unclear why the singer was with YouTuber Gaspi and two other passengers on the helicopter Sunday. It was likely to shoot content as part of Tree's collaborations with internet personalities from Latin America. Gaspi's social media has no posts involving Oliver Tree and there is no confirmation is the duo was indeed collaborating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is unclear why the singer was with YouTuber Gaspi and two other passengers on the helicopter Sunday. It was likely to shoot content as part of Tree's collaborations with internet personalities from Latin America. Gaspi's social media has no posts involving Oliver Tree and there is no confirmation is the duo was indeed collaborating. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Dana White and Kai Trump share playful UFC ‘face off’ video before White House event; watch

More On The Helicopter Crash

The two helicopters crashed at a parking lot of electric vehicles on Sunday morning after a mid-air collision, initial reports said. A fire erupted at the parking lot in which between 18 and 20 vehicles were destroyed. The Brazilian Air Force is investigating the crash through CENIPA and Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency.

However, the fire after the crash has made it difficult to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and the subsequent crash. Rio Fire Services Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brazil that the helicopter carrying Tree and Gaspi was found completely engulfed in flames.

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"Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary," he said. “We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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