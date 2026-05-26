Will and Wesley Richman update: Police release new photos as search continues for missing Utah kids; Amber Alert active
Police have released new photos as an AMBER Alert remains in effect for Will and Wesley Richman, who were allegedly kidnapped by their father in Utah.
Police have released new photos as an AMBER Alert remains in effect for a Saratoga Springs toddler and baby who were allegedly kidnapped by their father. Authorities have launched a search for two brothers under 2-years old who vanished after their “seriously depressed” father, Dane Stephen Richman, skipped a custody exchange in Utah on Saturday, May 23, per the New York Post.
Dane, 46, is accused of abducting his sons, almost 2-year-old Will Thomas Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Dane Richman, sometime over the last week, the boys’ aunt said on Facebook. The children have not been seen since Richman picked them up at their mother’s house in Shelton, Washington on May 16.
“There is concern for the safety and well-being of the children as the suspect has been seriously depressed, selling possessions, facing financial stress, and abandoned his home,” the AMBER alert said.
The Amber Alert{{/usCountry}}
“There is concern for the safety and well-being of the children as the suspect has been seriously depressed, selling possessions, facing financial stress, and abandoned his home,” the AMBER alert said.
The Amber Alert{{/usCountry}}
Dane has been charged with two counts of custodial interference, a third-degree felony, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. It is believed he may have crossed into Mexico, per ABC4. After the Amber alert was issued, police obtained a warrant for Dane’s arrest.{{/usCountry}}
Dane has been charged with two counts of custodial interference, a third-degree felony, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. It is believed he may have crossed into Mexico, per ABC4. After the Amber alert was issued, police obtained a warrant for Dane’s arrest.{{/usCountry}}
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In the alert, Dane, 46, is described as White, 6’2″, 195 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry with Utah license plate A561HL. The car is possibly a newer model with a possible temporary tag that may not be visible.
Will is described as White, male, 2’6″, 31 lbs, with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes. Wesley is 10 months old, and is described as White, male, 2’2″, 23 lbs, with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.
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Dane and his ex-partner were in the midst of a custody dispute when he disappeared. He was expected to turn the boys back over to their mother at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday. However, he never showed up, according to the AMBER alert issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety.
The alert said that Dane was “seriously depressed,” facing financial ruin, and “abandoned his home after selling off his belongings.” It indicated that the children may “face imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”