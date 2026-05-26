Will and Wesley Richman update: Police release new photos as search continues for missing Utah kids; Amber Alert active

Police have released new photos as an AMBER Alert remains in effect for a Saratoga Springs toddler and baby who were allegedly kidnapped by their father. Authorities have launched a search for two brothers under 2-years old who vanished after their “seriously depressed” father, Dane Stephen Richman, skipped a custody exchange in Utah on Saturday, May 23, per the New York Post.

Will and Wesley Richman update: Police release new photos as search continues for abducted Utah kids(Kate Walters/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dane, 46, is accused of abducting his sons, almost 2-year-old Will Thomas Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Dane Richman, sometime over the last week, the boys’ aunt said on Facebook. The children have not been seen since Richman picked them up at their mother’s house in Shelton, Washington on May 16.

Dane Stephen Richman (Saratoga Springs Police Department)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “There is concern for the safety and well-being of the children as the suspect has been seriously depressed, selling possessions, facing financial stress, and abandoned his home,” the AMBER alert said. The Amber Alert {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is concern for the safety and well-being of the children as the suspect has been seriously depressed, selling possessions, facing financial stress, and abandoned his home,” the AMBER alert said. The Amber Alert {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Dane has been charged with two counts of custodial interference, a third-degree felony, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. It is believed he may have crossed into Mexico, per ABC4. After the Amber alert was issued, police obtained a warrant for Dane’s arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dane has been charged with two counts of custodial interference, a third-degree felony, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. It is believed he may have crossed into Mexico, per ABC4. After the Amber alert was issued, police obtained a warrant for Dane’s arrest. {{/usCountry}}

Wesley Richman (Saratoga Springs Police Department)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More | Where are Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn? Father's Reddit post reignites discussion about missing Arizona boys

In the alert, Dane, 46, is described as White, 6’2″, 195 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be driving a black Toyota Camry with Utah license plate A561HL. The car is possibly a newer model with a possible temporary tag that may not be visible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Will is described as White, male, 2’6″, 31 lbs, with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes. Wesley is 10 months old, and is described as White, male, 2’2″, 23 lbs, with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.

Will Richman (Saratoga Springs Police Department)

Read More | Jamyla Norwood case: Critically missing teen found safe days after disappearance, Milwaukee police say

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dane and his ex-partner were in the midst of a custody dispute when he disappeared. He was expected to turn the boys back over to their mother at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday. However, he never showed up, according to the AMBER alert issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Dane Stephens Richman (Saratoga Springs Police Department)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The alert said that Dane was “seriously depressed,” facing financial ruin, and “abandoned his home after selling off his belongings.” It indicated that the children may “face imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON