Will Donald Trump deliver a speech in 107-degree heat? President says he can 'do anything'

US President Donald Trump said he plans to deliver a speech in 107-degree Fahrenheit heat during the upcoming July 4 Independence Day celebrations, saying he wants to prove that he can "do anything."

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Burning Hills Amphitheatre on the day of the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. (REUTERS)

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Trump made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking at an America 250 celebration in Medora, North Dakota, where he attended the opening ceremony of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, according to The Mirror US.

"On July 4, it's going to be approximately 107 degrees out. And I'm gonna go, and I'm gonna make a really long speech, just to show I can do anything," Trump said.

Remarks come as heat wave grips large parts of the US

Trump's comments come as a prolonged heat wave continues to affect broad swathes of the United States ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

According to The Mirror US, temperatures have surged across much of the central and eastern US, with high humidity making conditions feel even hotter.

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The report said that on Sunday, more than 130 million Americans across the southern and Great Plains states were under moderate-to-severe heat risk, based on weather service maps. The affected area was expected to expand as the week progressed, with temperatures forecast to intensify.

Health authorities generally advise people to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat and limit strenuous outdoor activity during periods of excessive temperatures.

Trump attends Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening

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Trump traveled to North Dakota aboard the new Air Force One to attend the opening ceremony of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, an event held as part of the America 250 celebrations leading up to the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Also Read: US issues heat advisory for two states as ‘dangerous’ temperatures soar; NWS warning and safety tips here

His comments about speaking in extreme heat drew attention as large parts of the country continue to face dangerous weather conditions ahead of the July 4 holiday.

The White House has not publicly indicated whether any adjustments will be made to Trump's planned Independence Day appearance in light of the forecast temperatures.