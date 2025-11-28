'Will end all...': Donald Trump's big move after Afghan national kills 2 National Guards

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a sweeping set of immigration proposals in a fiery post, vowing to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” and launch what he described as “reverse migration” to restore order in the United States. US President Donald Trump.(AP)

Trump argued that immigration policies had weakened the country despite technological progress, claiming the US needed time “to fully recover.” He said he would terminate “millions of Biden illegal admissions,” including those he alleged were approved under President Joe Biden’s “Autopen,” and pledged to remove anyone he deemed “not a net asset to the United States” or “incapable of loving our Country.”

Trump also said he would end all federal benefits for non-citizens, denaturalize migrants who “undermine domestic tranquility,” and deport any foreign national considered a public charge, security risk, or “non-compatible with Western Civilization.” He argued that only “reverse migration” could resolve what he called illegal and disruptive population growth.

He ended the post with a sharply worded holiday message, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for, You won’t be here for long!”