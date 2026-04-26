Will Kash Patel be fired next? Bombshell report reveals Trump's real plans amid ‘alcoholism’ row

According to Politico, White House officials have hinted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel may soon be fired following a turbulent week of news that exposed him.

White House officials indicate that FBI Director Kash Patel may be fired soon, following a tumultuous week that raised concerns about his leadership. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

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The sources have suggested that Patel’s dismissal is “only a matter of time,” reflecting growing dissatisfaction within sections of the administration over his leadership of the FBI.

Politico's Dasha Burns wrote on X, “A top White House official tells me that Kash Patel is likely the next Cabinet-level official to go. “It’s only a matter of time,” the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, told me.”

Mounting controversies could be the reason

Burns on X wrote, “There are several reasons, the official said, but top among them is the number of negative stories centered on Patel is 'not a good look for a Cabinet secretary,' and Trump is fed up with the level of distraction.”

Recent reporting by The Atlantic has opened the door to various controversies and placed Patel in a vulnerable position. He has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, denying allegations that he engaged in excessive drinking or was frequently absent from duty.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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