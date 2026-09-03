Will Trump Accounts holders get $250 Dell grant starting Monday? Here’s who actually qualifies

Eligible children with Trump Accounts are now receiving a $250 contribution from Michael Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, as the couple begins rolling out a $6.25 billion gift. The first payments started moving into activated accounts on Monday, Aug. 31, with children in Texas among the first to receive the money. The gift is for children born between 2016 and 2024 whose families live in ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less. The contribution is separate from the federal $1,000 payment for eligible children born between 2025 and 2028.

When will eligible children receive the $250 Dell grant?

Eligible children are now receiving Dell’s $250 gift, with payments starting in Texas before expanding to families across the country. Check who qualifies.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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The Dell grant started reaching activated accounts on Aug. 31. Michael Dell said at an Austin event with Sen. Ted Cruz that the first funds were already moving into accounts for children in Texas, with children elsewhere expected to follow.

Parents and guardians can check eligibility through Invest America, a nonprofit group working with the Dells. The Trump Accounts app can track account activity after activation.

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Who qualifies for the $250 Trump Account contribution?

The $250 gift is for children born from 2016 through 2024 whose families live in ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less. The children must have an activated Trump Account.

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{{^usCountry}} There is also a limit on the gift. Invest America says only the first 25 million activated accounts that meet the requirements will receive the Dell contribution. So, meeting the age and ZIP code rules does not by itself guarantee the payment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also a limit on the gift. Invest America says only the first 25 million activated accounts that meet the requirements will receive the Dell contribution. So, meeting the age and ZIP code rules does not by itself guarantee the payment. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump Accounts, also called Section 530A accounts, are tax-advantaged investment accounts for U.S. children under 18 who have a Social Security number.

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How does the $250 Dell grant fit into Trump Accounts?

Michael and Susan Dell committed $6.25 billion to put $250 into as many as 25 million children’s accounts. The gift is separate from the federal $1,000 contribution for children born between 2025 and 2028.

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Michael Dell previously explained the reason for the donation: “What the research shows us, pretty clearly, is that when a kid has even a small account in their name, they start to see themselves differently, and that shows up in graduation rates, in homeownership, in the businesses they start,” Dell previously told CNBC in an emailed statement.

“That’s not just a financial outcome - it’s a mindset shift,” Dell said. “And when you think about every kid growing up with that sense of ownership in the American economy, the compounding effect on this country over 10, 20, 30 years is tremendous and what excites Susan and me the most.”

The U.S. Treasury officially launched Trump Accounts on July 4, 2026. About 7 million children had signed up, according to the latest figure cited in the report