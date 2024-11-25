Will Trump keep his promise? Check out shocking list of US criminals who may get presidential pardon

Donald Trump was granted with several powers after being elected as the US President. One of these included the ability to pardon prisoners behind the bars for their crimes. In March, Trump promised to release those who were “wrongfully imprisoned” as part of his first actions.

Trump was bestowed with similar power during his first tenure as the president. During the final days of his presidency, he gave mercy to 143 people, including celebrities like rapper Lil Wayne and his former advisor Steve Bannon, in January 2021.

However, what has changes in all these years is that the 78-year-old will soon make his way back to the White House following his own felony conviction. Several criminals now will be pleading him to treat them with the same respect he showed to others.

The president has the authority to pardon—to erase a sentence—and commutations—to reduce a punishment following a court ruling. However, this applies only for federal convictions and not state crimes.

What promised did Trump make to prisoners?

Numerous people have already been pleading with Trump for a pardon, including TV celebrities, discredited politicians, and rioters from January 6. In March, Trump promised to release those who were “wrongfully imprisoned” as part of his first actions. Notably, he has made multiple pledges to acquit those responsible for the Capitol riots, which took place in a bid to overturn the outcomes of the 2020 election. Here's a list of all those who may plead to Trump after he takes over the White House next month in January.

Joseph Biggs: One of the four Proud Boys leaders, Joseph Biggs, is presently serving a prison sentence and is pleading for mercy. According to the Independent, he was convicted of seditious conspiracy last year.

Todd and Julie Chrisley: In less than ten years, TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley went from being famous to being in trouble after being convicted of plotting to swindle community banks out of about $30 million in bogus loans. Both 51-year-olds, who starred in the 2014 series Chrisley Knows Best, are currently serving a 19-year sentence.

Torrence Hatch: Torrence Hatch, also known as "Boosie Badazz" or "Boosie," publicly pleaded with Trump. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was held for gun possession, just before his scheduled performance in San Diego, California.

Joe Exotic: Joe Exotic, the notorious Tiger King Netflix star, is also on the list people seeking parole. “A lot of people went to bat for you in 2021 who have been living in hell ever since,” he wrote in a letter to Trump from the Federal Medical Centre in Fort Worth. He even reminded Trump of “pardoning everyone” promise that he made during election campaign.

Exotic, whose actual name is Joe Allen Maldonado, was found guilty of animal mistreatment and a murder-for-hire conspiracy against his longtime foe Carole Basking. He was given a 21-year prison sentence. The 61-year-old, who had owned exotic animals, requested the soon-to-be president whether he might be appointed director of Federal Fish and Wildlife.

Also Read: 'Disturbing': Antony Blinken under fire over 'cry sessions' for State Department employees after Trump win

Larry Househoulder: Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Househoulder, who was convicted of spearheading a racketeering operation that entailed keeping $60 million in bribes related to FirstEnergy Corp., will be seeking for a pardon from Trump.

It is still unclear if Trump would use his presidential power. However, his team has said he will make his decision on a “case-by-case” basis.