Wilmington Hospital shooting reports: Police activity near 12th and Washington Streets amid active shooter claims

Large police activity is ongoing near the ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday afternoon amid after a shooting.

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Local police scanners confirmed a large police presence, which is affecting traffic in the area of Washington Street.

At 4:20pm EST, Wilmington Police Department released a statement confirming a shooting took place at the hospital located 500 block of West 14th Street. The public has been asked to avoid the area, but it is unclear if it is an active shooter situation or if anyone has been injured in the incident.

“Wilmington Police are on scene of a shooting incident that occurred at the Wilmington Hospital in the 500 block of West 14th Street,” the City of Wilmington said in an update in Facebook. “The public is asked to avoid the area, and we will issue further updates as soon as possible.”

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{{^usCountry}} Locals reported seeing multiple Wilmington police choppers in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals reported seeing multiple Wilmington police choppers in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is a breaking news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a breaking news. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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