Winter storm Blair forces schools to close across Ohio, Maryland, D.C., Kansas, and more: Check the list

Winter storm Blair has wreaked havoc across the Midwest and East Coast this week, causing massive school closures and leaving millions of Americans grappling with dangerous travel conditions. Beginning Friday and expected to last through Monday, the storm has dumped heavy snow and ice across regions like Ohio, Maryland, D.C., and Kansas. People make their way during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

School closures and state of emergencies

With winds gusting up to 45 mph, local authorities have been forced to take action urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Several states have declared an emergency while power outages have left thousands of customers in Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana in the dark. From Missouri to Maryland, storm warnings have been issued.

Impacted states

According to Newsweek, all public schools in Washington D.C. have been closed, coinciding with President-elect Donald Trump’s meeting with U.S. Congress.

Missouri: Heavy snowfall of 10 to 14 inches in parts of central and northeast Missouri has led to school closures, especially in counties like Jackson and Vinton, Newsweek reports. School closures in Boone County and St. Louis County were also announced.

Kansas: Kansas is experiencing blizzard-like conditions. Travels are completely disrupted. As a result, schools across the state, including Shawnee County, Wichita Public Schools, and Lawrence Public Schools, have announced closure.

Indiana: Indiana is suffering a massive power outage, meanwhile emergency has been declared. Several school districts have been affected, with Indianapolis Public Schools, Perry Township Schools, and Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation all closing.

Also read: Major US winter blast shuts down government offices in several states, stirs dangerous travel conditions

Kentucky: Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, and many school districts have canceled classes. Schools in Jefferson County and districts in Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby, Spencer, and Greater Clark counties have all closed. Fayette County Public Schools and numerous other districts in Kentucky have followed suit.

Maryland: Heavy snowfall has hit Maryland. Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency as the storm began affecting the state.. Schools in Baltimore City, Cecil County, Harford County, Carroll County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County have all closed due to the storm’s impact.

Washington D.C.: In the nation’s capital, Winter Storm Blair has caused all public schools to close, as the city prepares for snow and bitter cold temperatures.

What to know about Winter storm Blair

According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm which has been named Blair could bring "the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade.” According to BBC, AccuWeather forecaster Dan DePodwin said: "This could lead to the coldest January for the US since 2011."

Also read: Kamala Harris to certify Trump's win four years after Capitol attack, calls her role a ‘sacred obligation’: Watch

The storm has severely affected the travel sector. Hundreds of flights have been canceled, and many major roads and highways have been declared hazardous due to snow and ice accumulation. Power outages have affected hundreds of thousands of residents in Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. Additionally, frigid temperatures in southern states have led to freeze warnings in areas like Florida.

"Whiteout conditions will make travel extremely hazardous, with impassable roads and a high risk of motorists becoming stranded," the NWS said.