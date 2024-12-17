Wisconsin school shooting: Student's mom describes learning about shooter on chilling call, ‘I just kind of bolted out’

A Wisconsin mother has revealed how she rushed to the scene of Abundant Life Christian School, where her daughter studies, after learning that there was an active shooter. The mom, Bethany Highman, told NBC News that she got a call from her mother, who informed her about the shooting. Wisconsin school shooting: Student's mom describes learning about shooter on chilling call (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)

"My mom, obviously lives nearby and she watches my kids sometimes," Highman said. "So she did give me a call that she saw a ton of police and obviously my daughter goes here and several of my nieces and nephews."

Highman said her mom “called her on the phone and she told me to please remain calm." Highman explained how she was "trying to mentally prepare" for what was coming next.

‘I just kind of bolted out’

After Highman took a moment to collect herself, her mom told her there was an active shooter at the school, and that she had learned about the chaos from an inside source. "I just kind of bolted out," Highman said. "[and] drove down here and I called my husband and he made his way over here."

Highman was not able to get into the school, but she went around the back of the building to her mom's house to have a word with her about what was going on. "My sister is involved with the school so I was able to get a little bit of an inside take on what was going on,” Highman said. She finally learned that her family members were safe and had not been harmed.

A female teen who allegedly opened fire at the school in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, December 16, has been identified as 15-year-old Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow. She was a student of the school and used a gun to kill a teen pupil and a teacher, and wound six more people. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes reportedly revealed that two of the injured students are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.