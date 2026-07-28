Wisconsin tornado damage: Videos show destruction in Appleton and Menasha; officials urge caution

A powerful tornado swept through parts of Wisconsin on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction and knocking out power to thousands of residents. The communities of Appleton and Menasha appeared to be among the hardest hit as severe storms tore through the region.

Videos show widespread destruction

The roof of Miller Electric is caved in after a severe thunderstorm and tornado warning in Appleton, Wisconsin, U.S. July 27, 2026. (via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Videos shared on social media by residents and storm chasers captured the storm's aftermath, showing damaged homes, uprooted trees and debris strewn across neighborhoods.

One widely shared clip showed twisted metal, broken lumber and other wreckage scattered across a highway as drivers carefully navigated around the debris.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 17 US states under electricity emergency order as extreme heat raises blackout fears What meteorologists and authorities said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 17 US states under electricity emergency order as extreme heat raises blackout fears What meteorologists and authorities said {{/usCountry}}

Read More

National Weather Service meteorologist Holley Kamba said the agency had received numerous reports of damage across southern Outagamie County and eastern Winnebago County.

“We have been receiving calls of damage with a lot of trees down, power lines down,” Kamba said. “We’ve been searching for some pictures of the structural damage.”

As of Monday evening, there had been no confirmed reports of injuries, she added.

Also Read: T-Mobile SOS, outage map: Nationwide service outage hits thousands

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Appleton Police Department said on social media that it was aware of “several downed trees and large tree limbs throughout the city." Some traffic signals were out, and some roads were “heavily backed up,” the department said.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he did not yet have any confirmation of fatalities or injuries in the county, which includes Appleton. But he said there was “extensive and severe damage” in Menasha and Fox Crossing with reports of collapsed buildings.

“All indications are that this was a devastating system that has caused extensive damage,” Nelson said.

He urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, citing downed power lines, road closures and widespread storm damage.

“Stay put if possible,” he said. “Check on loved ones and neighbors.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Sioux Falls tornado? Weather update amid severe thunderstorm warning; watch chilling videos from South Dakota

In Menasha, the electric utility said the entire city of about 18,000 people is believed to be without power because of a downed transmission line. Authorities were opening a shelter at a church there for people seeking temporary safety or can’t remain in their homes.

The Menasha Police Department also urged residents to stay indoors.

“We are aware of severe damage in broad areas," the Menasha Police Department said in a Facebook post. "We are asking the public to stay indoors, watch out for downed power lines, do not drive around road closures, and do not drive around the area unless absolutely necessary."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With inputs from AP)