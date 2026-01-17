Dramatic moment as ICE agents chased off from Minneapolis' Wrecktangle Pizza; ‘it is sickening’

According to Breanna Evans, co-owner of Wrecktangle Pizza, the group approached the entrance aggressively. “They stormed up on our door to try to get in,” Evans said. She added that employees and nearby residents intervened and forced the agents to leave.

A dramatic surveillance footage showing several ICE agents being chased off a famous Minneapolis restaurant, Wrecktangle Pizza's entrance, has surfaced. The LynLake neighborhood-based outlet's owner addressed the video, claiming they were being targeted for helping people affected by federal operations in the city.

‘It is sickening’ Video from the scene appears to show the group retreating after deploying chemical agents. Members of the crowd can be seen kicking the substances back toward them before the agents drove away.

“We probably put a target on ourselves like that by helping people, which is sickening,” Evans said.

The incident followed a recent fundraising effort by Wrecktangle Pizza that raised more than $83,000 for nonprofit organizations. The restaurant has also been donating pizzas, matching each customer purchase, to individuals affected by the increased ICE presence in the area.

“Minneapolis strong community first. They don't belong here, they're not this community, they're not what we believe in. We support and love each other and you can see from that video what happens when they try to f*ck with us,” Evans said.

Renee Nicole Good shooting Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, this month. People cited a Minneapolis Fire Department incident report to report that the 37-year-old was found unresponsive in her car at approximately 9:42 AM local time, with blood visible on her face and torso.

The publication further stated that Good had two apparent gunshot wounds to her right chest, one to her left forearm, and a possible gunshot wound on the left side of her head.

Her family is now accusing federal immigration officers of killing the Minneapolis mother of three as she attempted to follow agents' instructions, and said Wednesday they have hired the same law firm that represented George Floyd ’s family to press for answers and accountability.