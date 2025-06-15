Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

X down in US: Users report Twitter app not loading

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 15, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Users across the United States are reporting issues with the X (formerly Twitter) app, saying it is not loading as a possible outage affects the platform.

Users across the United States are reporting issues with the X app (formerly Twitter), saying it is not loading properly amid what appears to be a widespread outage.

X down in US.(AFP)
X down in US.(AFP)

As of 6:20 p.m. EDT on Saturday, outage-tracking site DownDetector had logged over 7,000 reports related to the issue.

While the X mobile app appears to be affected, the website remains functional for many. Users are actively discussing the outage on the platform itself.

One person wrote, “I’m seeing reports that X may be having issues or may be down for other users. This seems to be happening more and more.” 

Another added, “X is probably down again. Dammit. I hope no big news has happened today. Ill be completely out of the loop.”

A third person wrote, “Is x / twitter down? Or is it just my rubbish internet ?”

 

Another user questioned, “X is down. Something big is happening. Mass censorship?”

Someone else added, “𝕏 is currently down again. What is going on with this app?”

As of now, X has not issued an official response to the outage reports.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / X down in US: Users report Twitter app not loading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On