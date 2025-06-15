X down in US: Users report Twitter app not loading

Users across the United States are reporting issues with the X app (formerly Twitter), saying it is not loading properly amid what appears to be a widespread outage. X down in US.(AFP)

As of 6:20 p.m. EDT on Saturday, outage-tracking site DownDetector had logged over 7,000 reports related to the issue.

While the X mobile app appears to be affected, the website remains functional for many. Users are actively discussing the outage on the platform itself.

One person wrote, “I’m seeing reports that X may be having issues or may be down for other users. This seems to be happening more and more.”

Another added, “X is probably down again. Dammit. I hope no big news has happened today. Ill be completely out of the loop.”

A third person wrote, “Is x / twitter down? Or is it just my rubbish internet ?”

Another user questioned, “X is down. Something big is happening. Mass censorship?”

Someone else added, “𝕏 is currently down again. What is going on with this app?”

As of now, X has not issued an official response to the outage reports.