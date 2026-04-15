X down right now: Thousands of Twitter users face outage; how to fix ‘posts aren’t loading right now' issue

X formerly known as Twitter appeared to be down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 17,000 people facing problems.

“I just went on FB to tell everyone that X is down.. It was a weird experience. Can you see this?,” one wrote . Another asked “X down ?”. Yet another remarked “I hate it when 𝕏 is down.”

Several people took to social media to voice their complaints about the Elon Musk owned platform.

As per Downdetector, most people faced issues on the app, while a bulk of the complaints were about their feed or timeline. Some also faced issued with the website, as per the Downdetector log. An outage map from the site showed places on both coasts impacted, with cities like Los Angeles and New York appearing hit worse than others.

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Due to the reported outage, some people came across old posts or kept seeing posts they'd already come across or interacted with. “I am seeing the same tweets again and again. X down ?,” one person asked on the social media platform.

Grok was asked about the X outage as well and replied “Yes, it looks true right now. Downdetector shows elevated reports of issues (mostly app, feed/timeline, and website problems for some users), and tons of fresh posts are complaining about X being down or glitchy in the last hour. Should clear up soon—happens occasionally.”

Notably, X has not commented on the outage yet and a reason for the same is not known either. While some voiced concerns, many appeared to take the outage on a lighter note, drawing a link to the ongoing Champions League soccer games.

“Elon shut twitter down as soon as the games ended,” one wrote. Another added “say swear twitter went down due to the ucl matches wow the motion we have as a sport.”

How to fix 'posts aren’t loading right now' issue In order to fix the ‘posts aren’t loading right now' issue, try to check if the app is updated. Alternately, one can clear the cache, or restart the app.

A user can also check internet connection, try logging out and back in, or checking for site-wide outages. Given that multiple people are facing issues with X, a user-end fix is not likely to solve the problem.