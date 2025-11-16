'You're all lying': Is the US ready for a woman president? What Michelle Obama said

Michelle Obama has claimed that the United States is not ready for a woman president. The former first lady's remark comes after the unsuccessful presidential bids from former Vice President Kamala Harris and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. Michelle Obama continues to remain one of the strongest faces of the Democratic party, which is why before every presidential elections, there is a surge in supporters asking her to run for the White House. (AP)

Speaking at an event, Obama added that not enough room has been created for the chances of a woman president.

In a conversation with Ellis Ross to promote her new book, the former first lady said - “As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready. We got a lot of growing up to do and there’s still … a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman and we saw it."

Michelle Obama continues to remain one of the strongest faces of the Democratic party, which is why before every presidential elections, there is a surge in supporters asking her to run for the White House. However, every year, the former first lady shuts down the rumors.

“I will not run for president. No, nope, not going to do it,” she said in 2016 ahead of the Trump vs Clinton presidential race.

More speculation about Michelle Obama running for president arose during the 2024 presidential elections, which saw a contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Due to severe voter dissatisfaction with Biden, former vice president Kamala Harris was named the front runner, taking over the Democrat run.

The former first lady also campaigned for Harris and at a rally, Obama stated that Trump posed a grave threat to the country, especially for women's health and rights.

“Please, please do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us. Because a vote for him is a vote against us, against our health, against our worth,” said Obama said at a Michigan rally.