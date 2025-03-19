Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zelensky dials Trump after Putin agrees to partial ceasefire for 30 days

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2025 08:35 PM IST

Ukrainian President Zelensky discussed a recent call between Trump and Putin regarding a partial ceasefire in Ukraine, anticipating more details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with US President Donald Trump to discuss the recent phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. The leaders also reviewed potential next steps as diplomatic efforts continue.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have begun their call.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have begun their call.(AFP)

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino said in a post on X that Trump was conducting the call from the Oval Office.

Ceasefire Talks Intensify

Zelensky, who has repeatedly called for stronger US support, said he expected to hear more details about Trump’s phone call with Putin. The US and Russian leaders agreed to a pause in attacks on energy infrastructure as part of a limited ceasefire in Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine. However, Putin rejected Trump’s proposal for a broader 30-day ceasefire, highlighting the persistent divide between the warring sides.

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz announced on social media that US and Russian technical teams would meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the coming days to discuss implementing and potentially expanding the ceasefire. It remains unclear whether Ukrainian officials will be part of the negotiations.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On