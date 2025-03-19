Zelensky dials Trump after Putin agrees to partial ceasefire for 30 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with US President Donald Trump to discuss the recent phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. The leaders also reviewed potential next steps as diplomatic efforts continue. US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have begun their call.(AFP)

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino said in a post on X that Trump was conducting the call from the Oval Office.

Ceasefire Talks Intensify

Zelensky, who has repeatedly called for stronger US support, said he expected to hear more details about Trump’s phone call with Putin. The US and Russian leaders agreed to a pause in attacks on energy infrastructure as part of a limited ceasefire in Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine. However, Putin rejected Trump’s proposal for a broader 30-day ceasefire, highlighting the persistent divide between the warring sides.

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz announced on social media that US and Russian technical teams would meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the coming days to discuss implementing and potentially expanding the ceasefire. It remains unclear whether Ukrainian officials will be part of the negotiations.