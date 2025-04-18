US offers to ease sanctions on Russia, proposes terms to end Ukraine war: Report

The US has reportedly offered to ease sanctions on Moscow in a plan presented to allies aimed at enabling a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. A damaged residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian strikes killed two people and wounded at least 27 others overnight in Kharkiv and Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, authorities said on April 18, 2025.(AFP)

According to a report by Bloomberg, the plan also includes an outline of terms to end the fighting. The sanctions may be eased in the event of a lasting ceasefire.

The renewed push to end the war comes even as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Friday that the Trump administration is prepared to “move on” from its peace efforts unless progress is made. US Vice President JD Vance, on the other hand, said in Rome on the same day that he was “optimistic” about the chances of bringing the war to a close.

The contours of the US plan was shared during meetings in Paris on Thursday, the sources quoted in the Bloomberg report confirmed.

The proposal cited in the report would see the status quo maintained. That means it would effectively freeze the war, with Ukrainian territories now occupied by Russia remaining under Moscow’s control. Ukraine would also not be able to join NATO.

The Paris talks, where the proposal was tabled, included a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and US envoy Steve Witkoff. Marco Rubio also held discussions with national security advisors and negotiators from France, Germany, the UK and Ukraine.

Marco Rubio's warning about 'walking away'

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Friday that the Donald Trump administration is prepared to walk away from brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if no progress is made soon.

“We’re not going to drag this out for weeks or months. We need to decide quickly, within days, whether a deal is achievable in the coming weeks. If it is, we’re committed. If not, we’ll shift our focus to other priorities,” Rubio had said amid the talks in Paris.