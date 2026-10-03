‘Utmost respect, awe’: US official praises Smit Machchhar, others who thwarted flydubai ‘crash bid’

US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau on Saturday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar of flydubai flight FZ1073 and other passengers who overpowered the co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash the plane.

US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau hails Captain Smit Machchhar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The co-pilot, an Omani national identified as Hamam al-Hammami, reportedly stabbed Machchhar inside the cockpit as he tried crashing the plane with nearly 180 people onboard, most of them Israelis. A major aviation accident was prevented by Machchhar and other passengers' timely action who heard the commotion in the cockpit and overpowered al-Hammami.

“I’d like to express my utmost respect and, frankly, awe to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, and to Yaniv Huyan and the other mostly Israeli passengers on that flight for preventing what would have been one of the world’s most horrific terrorist incidents,” Landau wrote in a post on X.

Deep Dive What happened during the flydubai flight FZ1073 incident? During the flydubai flight FZ1073, co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar in an attempt to crash the plane. Passengers and Machchhar worked together to subdue the attacker, preventing a potential disaster. Why is Captain Smit Machchhar being hailed as a hero? Captain Smit Machchhar is hailed as a hero for his courageous actions in fighting back against his attacking co-pilot, ultimately saving the lives of nearly 180 passengers onboard the flight, including many Israelis. What is known about the background of co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami? Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot, had a contentious employment history, including being linked to extremist material previously. He worked for Oman Air but was suspended from flying due to concerns over his views before being hired by flydubai.

The nations of India and Israel should be very proud, he remarked, as he also praised the courage of the people on the flight who averted a major mishap.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“In a world in which machines and technology do so much for us, it’s really inspiring to read about raw acts of courage by people who are just living their normal lives and not anticipating such a challenge,” Landau wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indian pilot hailed a hero after thwarting crash bid

Captain Machchhar has been widely praised for his bravery and his being dubbed as hero pilot after he managed to restrain the Omani co-pilot of the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight on September 30.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the deputy Prime Minister of UAE, called on Machchhar on Saturday and praised the flydubai pilot's “courage and responsibility”.

Al Maktoum said Machchhar had “embodied high degrees of courage”, and conveyed the UAE leadership's “appreciation” to the Indian pilot.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” Al Maktoum said in a post on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Dubai Crown Prince visits Smit Machchhar in hospital, lauds flydubai pilot's ‘courage’

Machchhar's family also expressed great pride and gratitude on Saturday for the outpouring of support, reassuring the public that Machchhar is receiving top-quality medical care in a secure military hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Machchhar for averting a “9/11-type tragedy” by foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash the plane. He also spoke to Machchhar over video call on Friday where he recalled the terrifying moments of the mid-air crisis. Machchhar said he could feel the aircraft going down even after he collapsed from his injuries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Seriously wounded and fighting for his life, Machchhar said his years of flying experience told him that the aircraft was in a dangerous descent. He then made “one last push” to reach and open the cockpit door, despite continuing to be hit.

“I was trying to save my own life, but I knew I could not let all those people die,” Machchhar told Modi during a video call from his hospital bed.